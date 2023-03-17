Warren East's Kenzie Upton went 2-for-2 with a triple and a double to drive in four runs and lead the Lady Raiders to a 15-0 softball win in three innings over visiting Warren Central on Thursday in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament.
Warren East (2-0) tallied 11 hits. Madison Hymer was 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and an RBI, Autumn Simmons was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Rileigh Jones went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Haylie Brasel was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Also for the Lady Raiders, Jaeleigh Childers tallied two RBIs, Addison Lee had a double and an RBI and Lydia Jones drove in a run.
Autumn Brooks pitched three scoreless innings for the win. She struck out three batters.
Warren East will host Clinton County and Bullitt East on Saturday.
Jazlyn Glover, Emma Updegraff, Daisy Finn and Parker Hawks each had a hit for Warren Central (0-3), which is back in action Saturday at home against Fort Knox and Heritage Christian.
Barren County 15, Bowling Green 4
Mary Schalk went 3-for-4 with two doubles and drove in five runs to lead visiting Barren County to a 15-4 win in five innings over Bowling Green on Thursday.
Katie Murphy had a triple, scored four runs, stole four bases and drove in two runs for the Trojanettes. Riley Reed added a double and two RBIs, and Briley Adala, Kaitlyn Elmore, Mia Long and Lizzie Smith tallied an RBI apiece for Barren County (2-0).
In the circle, Chloe Witcher pitched all five innings for the win, allowing four runs off four hits and a walk while striking out 13. Barren County hosts North Hardin on Saturday.
Kendle White was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI to lead the Lady Purples. Keyara Hudson added a double and two RBIs for Bowling Green (0-2), which hosts Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
South Warren 10, Franklin-Simpson 0
Briley Pruitt connected for her first career home run as host South Warren took down Franklin-Simpson in five innings on Thursday.
Spartans starting pitcher Kendall Willingham tossed a complete-game shutout to earn the win.
South Warren (1-0) visits Logan County on Monday.
Addison Shelton and Maggie Brown each tallied a hit for Franklin-Simpson (0-1), which was slated to host Christian County on Friday.
Logan County 15, Hart County 0
Shayla Johnson had was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs to spark Logan County to a 15-0 win in five innings over Hart County on Thursday in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament.
Johnson also pitched five shutout innings for the complete-game win, allowing just one hit while striking out 10.
Nora Epley was 3-for-4 with two triples, a double and an RBI, and Hailey Burgess also went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Trinity Case added a 2-for-3 day, Jocelyn Mock had an RBI double, Emerson McKinnis drove in two runs and Makenzie Mowles tallied an RBI.
Logan County (1-0) was slated to host Butler County on Friday.
Madisonville-N. Hopkins 13, Butler County 5
Visiting Madisonville-North Hopkins claimed a 13-5 win over Butler County on Thursday.
Madison Clark smacked a home run and added a double as part of a 2-for-3 day, driving in four runs for the host Lady Bears in the loss. Tinslea Belcher was 2-for-4 with a double and Parker Willoughby was 2-for-3 for Butler County (0-1), which was scheduled to visit Logan County on Friday.
Ohio County 3, Edmonson County 2
Homestanding Edmonson County dropped a 3-2 decision to Ohio County on Thursday.
Brooklyn Wilson, Jolee Vincent and Kaylee Ann Sanders each tallied a hit for the Lady Cats.
Starting pitcher Julie Norris took the loss after allowing three runs (none earned) off five hits and three walks while fanning five in a complete-game effort.
Edmonson County (2-1) visits McLean County on Saturday.
Baseball
Edmonson County 14, Metcalfe County 3
Michael Mills went 3-for-4 with a triple and a pair of doubles to boost visiting Edmonson County to a 14-3 win over Metcalfe County on Thursday.
Mills scored three runs and drove in one for the Wildcats. Daren Alexander was 3-for-3 with three stolen bases and two RBIs, Andrew Talley was 2-for-6 with a double and three RBIs, Hunter Wilson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Dakotah Curtis was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Cam Lich also drove in a run, scored three runs and stole two bases.
Starting pitcher Will Alexander earned the win after allowing two runs off two hits and four walks. He struck out four.
Edmonson County (2-1) was slated to visit District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Friday.
Fort Knox 14, Warren Central 2
Homestanding Fort Knox claimed a 14-2 win in five innings over Warren Central on Thursday.
Jacob Bealmear tallied an RBI and Andrew Huntsman stole four bases for the Dragons.
Warren Central (0-3) will host Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Elizabethtown 8, Glasgow 3
Elizabethtown picked up an 8-3 win over visiting Glasgow on Thursday.
Davey Williams and Zachary Poore each notched a double and an RBI, and Weston Carroll went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Scotties.
Glasgow (1-1) will host Logan County on Saturday.
Trigg County 18, Russellville 3
Trigg County picked up an 18-3 win in five innings over visiting Russellville on Thursday.
Diego Vera was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Lyndon Edmonds-Wilson also drove in a run for the Panthers in the loss.
Russellville (0-2) was scheduled to visit Greenwood on Friday.
Butler County 3, Franklin-Simpson 2
Visiting Butler County earned a 3-2 win over Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
For the host Wildcats, Brevin Scott was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Garrett Sadler added a double and an RBI.
Franklin-Simpson (0-2) was scheduled to visit Hart County in a Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament game Friday.
Butler County (2-1) was scheduled to visit Breckinridge County on Friday.
South Warren 7, Logan County 6
South Warren picked up a 7-6 road win over Logan County on Thursday.
Montgomery Milam was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Chance Sweeney was 2-for-3 with a double for the host Cougars. Davin Yates added a double and an RBI, and Brady Hinton also drove in a run for Logan County (0-2), which was slated to host Ohio County on Friday.
South Warren (3-0) hosts Daviess County on Saturday.