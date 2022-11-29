GLASGOW -- Host Barren County did a lot of things right in Tuesday's season-opening win against Warren Central.
Trojanettes junior guard Abigail Varney did more than her fair share in a 53-19 victory. Varney finished with a game-high 21 points, including a 6-for-6 night at the free-throw line, as Barren County moved to 1-0 this season.
Much is expected of Varney this season as the leading returning scorer (11.3 points last year, second on the team) and second-leading rebounder (4.7 rpg) off last season's 22-7 squad that reached the Region 4 tournament semifinals.
"I do kind of think that we expect that out of her," Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said of Varney. "We do hope that she can bring that every night. Of course we do expect that other kids are going to step up as well -- I think Macy Lockhart has a chance to, and I think Katie Murphy as well -- maybe it will be more balanced at times, but we hope that she can bring that every night."
Varney brought it Tuesday, cleaning up on chances created by her teammates in the half-court trap. The Trojanettes forced Warren Central (1-1) into 11 first-quarter turnovers to race out to a 20-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.
"Our press was really working," Varney said. "I think the pressure was there. Murph and Adison Smith did a great job with pressuring the ball."
Varney kept right on scoring into the second quarter, tallying 10 more points as the Trojanettes' lead expanded to 34-5 by the break.
The Lady Dragons, who opened the season with a 60-47 road win against Hopkinsville on Monday, were ice cold in the second quarter as they went 0-for-11 from the field.
"They're a good team," Warren Central coach Anthony Hickey said of the Trojanettes. "They're a balanced team, they pass well, they play good, solid defense in the full court. I told them before the game that you've got to work on your passing and we'll be OK. But if you make soft passes, they're going to take advantage of us."
Barren County forced 23 turnovers in all while giving up 15 and outrebounded the Lady Dragons 26-14.
"I thought that our energy and our effort kind of set the tone," Lindsey said. "I thought defensively we were in the right spots at the right time. I thought that we were very active and communicated really, really well and when you play like that good things are going to happen."
"I thought she did a good job of getting to the rim and getting to the free-throw line, which is one thing we've talked about as well," Lindsey said of Varney. "She just has a knack for the ball and did a really good job."
Kennedd Robinson had team-highs of eight points and five rebounds to lead Warren Central, which hosts Clarksville Academy (Tenn.) Friday in the Faith Harbor KY/TN Challenge.
Barren County hosts Elizabethtown on Friday.
WCHS 4 1 6 8 -- 19
BCHS 20 14 10 9 -- 53
WCHS -- Robinson 8, Akhmedova 5, Downey 4, Bratcher 2.
BCHS -- Varney 21, Lockhart 7, Atkinson 5, Murphy 5, Gearlds 4, Strange 4, Elmore 3, Smith 2, Wilson 2.