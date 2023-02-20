Abigail Varney did plenty of damage, even if most of it was in one quarter, in Barren County's 56-22 win over Warren East in the District 15 girls' basketball tournament semifinals Monday night.
Varney, the Trojanettes' high-scoring junior guard, unleashed a 14-point second quarter barrage against the host Lady Raiders to help her team stretch a solid nine-point lead into an insurmountable 26-point edge by halftime.
"I try to spread it out, but you know sometimes if the shots are there I'm going to take the shots," said Varney, who finished with a game-high 21 points. "And that's just kind of what happened."
The victory secured a spot for the Trojanettes in Thursday's district championship game against crosstown rival Glasgow -- which beat Allen County-Scottsville 53-51 in Monday's other semifinal.
Of more importance -- probably -- is the win locked up a spot for Barren Count (25-6) in next week's Region 4 tournament at Western Kentucky University's E.A. Diddle Arena.
That's not to say the Trojanettes plan to take it easy against the Lady Scotties on Thursday.
"I think we have the same mindset, the same mentality going into Thursday," Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. "We obviously want the one seed (as district champion). You want to be the top dog going in, you want to go in as a winner and play a runner-up. That sets you up for the best chance of going farthest. We definitely will come in with the same mindset."
Fourth-seeded Warren East (7-22) had every intention of ending the top-seeded Trojanettes' season Monday night. With the memory of a six-point loss to Barren County on their home floor back on Dec. 9, the Lady Raiders believed they could play with their new rivals in District 15.
Barren County started slow, but Warren East started even slower. The Lady Raiders hit just 1 of 9 shots in the first quarter to fall behind 11-2.
Then came Varney, who turned any hopes for a repeat of that close first regular-season matchup into something more resembling the second meet -- a 25-point Trojanettes win on Jan. 6. By the time Varney was through in the second quarter, Barren County led 32-6 at the break.
The Lady Raiders still wouldn't quit, and 3-pointers from Kennedy Lawson and Sam Carver doubled their score in less than two minutes to open the second half. That, combined with forcing four early turnovers, prompted Lindsey to call a timeout to reset her team.
"We had to call that timeout, which obviously I don't like to have to call timeouts, everybody knows that," Lindsey said. "But we did, and I thought Elmo (Barren County sophomore guard Kaitlyn Elmore) did a better job of kind of settling them down and finding the open person."
Elmore sparked an 8-0 run that pushed the lead back out to 42-12 with 3:15 to go. It was part of a 15-point night for Elmore, one of several players on the team who have picked up the scoring since the Trojanettes lost second-leading scorer Macy Lockhart to a season-ending knee injury earlier this season.
Warren East, playing its first year in District 15, couldn't find enough offense to pair with an effective defensive showing. The Lady Raiders forced 10 turnovers, seven in the third quarter, but tallied only nine field goals in the game.
"It's been our Achille's heel all year long, just getting our offense going," Warren East coach Jenny Neville said. "And tonight we never did get into the swing of things. We couldn't get our fast break going, and they did a really good job of stopping our fast break which stalled our offense."
WEHS 2 4 9 7 -- 22
BCHS 11 21 12 12 -- 56
WEHS -- Ri. Jones 6, Ra. Jones 5, Carver 3, K. Lawson 3, Wolf 3, R. Lawson 2.
BCHS -- Varney 21, Elmore 15, Gearlds 9, Murphy 3, Atkinson 2, Byrd 2, Strange 2, Warren 2.
Glasgow 53, ACS 51
Glasgow seventh-grader Addy Slagle buried an 18-footer for a buzzer-beating game-winning shot as the Lady Scotties outlasted Allen County-Scottsville 53-51 in Monday's second District 15 tournament semifinal at Warren East.
Slagle's shot was the only field-goal attempt she had during the game.
Mia Cassady led Glasgow (14-16) with 14 points. Kayla Kirkpatrick added 11 points and Ashton Botts had eight points.
Avery Morris scored a game-high 18 points to lead Allen County-Scottsville (12-13). Jayleigh Steenbergen added 13 points, Aubrie Naiser had 11 points and Jaylee Covington grabbed 15 rebounds for the Lady Patriots.
Glasgow advances to face Barren County in Thursday's District 15 championship. Game time is 6 p.m. at Warren East.
GHS 9 13 15 16 -- 53
ACSHS 12 10 10 19 -- 51
GHS -- Cassady 14, Kirkpatrick 11, Botts 8, Austin 7, Hale 5, Byrd 3, Green 3, Slagle 2.
ACSHS -- Morris 18, Steenbergen 13, Naiser 11, Covington 5, Berry 4.