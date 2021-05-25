Franklin-Simpson junior Padon Vaughn tallied a pair of hits and drove in four runs to boost the host Wildcats to an 8-3 baseball win over Warren East on Monday.
Dawson Owens was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Cole Wix went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, and Dalton Fiveash tallied two doubles for the the Wildcats. Skyler Martinez chipped in with an RBI.
Owens earned the win in relief, allowing one run in five innings. He struck out five batters.
Austin Comer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Raiders. Drake Young was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Cameron Martin went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Braylen Lee was 2-for-4.
Franklin-Simpson (17-12) was scheduled to host South Warren on Tuesday.
Warren East (21-12) was set to host Barren County on Tuesday.
Glasgow 10, Cumberland County 3
Glasgow's Cole Bunch tallied a home run as part of a four-hit night to lead the visiting Scotties to a 10-3 win over Cumberland County on Monday.
Bunch was 4-for-5 with a homer, three RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases. John Myers was 3-for-3, Cole Stephens went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Hunter Scott was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Ashton Cerwinske drove in two runs. Camron Hayden added a double and an RBI, and Jackson Poland also tallied an RBI along with two runs scored and two stolen bases in the win.
Tyler Lane started and pitched six innings to earn the win, allowing two runs (one earned) off four hits and two walks. He struck out five.
Glasgow (15-13) was scheduled to visit Central Hardin on Tuesday.