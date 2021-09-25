South Warren quarterback Caden Veltkamp connected on a pair of first-half touchdowns as the Spartans earned a 20-6 football road victory over Central (Louisville) on Friday night.
Veltkamp found Keegan Milby on a 29-yard scoring strike in the first quarter.
Luke Burton got the Spartans’ next touchdown with an interception return for a touchdown, then Veltkamp hooked up with Mason Willingham on a 38-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter as South Warren took a 20-6 lead into halftime.
South Warren (4-1) is back in action Oct. 1 at home against Bowling Green.
Warren East 24, Wayne County 7
Visiting Warren East pulled away late to claim a 24-7 win over Wayne County on Friday.
The Raiders opened the scoring when quarterback Dane Parsley hit Roger Duncan for a 34-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter.
Parsley doubled East’s lead with a 13-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but the Raiders led only 14-7 heading into the fourth.
Javier Leyva’s 27-yard field goal increased that lead to 17-7, then Isaiah Ghee’s second interception of the night killed another Wayne County drive and set up Quinton Hollis for a late touchdown run to seal the win.
Warren East (3-3) is back in action Thursday night at Warren Central.
Russell County 49, Warren Central 26
A 28-point outburst in the second quarter helped host Russell County put away Warren Central for a 49-26 win Friday night.
The Dragons held an 8-7 lead at the end for the first quarter following quarterback Kayumba Jean Aime’s touchdown run and Omari Glover’s successful two-point conversion, but the Lakers pulled away in the second quarter despite a long kickoff return by Central’s Deanglo Patterson that set up a Demetrius Barnett touchdown run.
Central struck again in the third quarter on Patterson’s touchdown run after the Dragons recovered a fumble, and then added one last late touchdown to set the final score.
Warren Central (0-4) is back in action Thursday at home against Warren East.
Logan County 13, Hopkinsville 12
Logan County’s Davin Yates connected with Wyatt Blake on a 41-yard touchdown pass for the go-ahead score with less than two minutes left in Friday’s 13-12 road victory over Hopkinsville.
Blake also scored the Cougars’ first touchdown on a 2-yard run in the first quarter.
Yates was 9-of-10 passing for 77 yards and a score. Ryan Rayno led Logan County with 113 rushing yards, while Zane Batten had five catches for 22 yards and Blake finished with four catches for 48 yards and a score.
On defense, Elijah Hawkins led the Cougars with 8½ tackles – including three tackles for loss.
Logan County (4-1) next hosts Hopkins County Central on Oct. 1.
Butler County 22, McLean County 20
Colton Dunnells rushed for a pair of touchdowns to help visiting Butler County claim a 22-20 victory over McLean County on Friday.
Dunnells finished with 44 rushing yards and two scores. Bears quarterback Jagger Henderson had a team-high 46 rushing yards and a touchdown, and completed 15-of-29 passes for 197 yards. Both Dunnells and Henderson also each scored a two-point conversion. Keagen Grubb totaled a team-high five catches for 80 yards for the Bears.
Butler County (4-1) is back in action Oct. 1 at home against Hancock County.
ACS 33, Franklin-Simpson 21
Allen County-Scottsville quarterback Peyton Cope ran for three touchdowns to boost the host Patriots to a 33-21 win over Franklin-Simpson on Friday.
Cope had 24 rushing yards and three scores, plus was 15-of-25 passing for 191 yards. Thorny Walker tallied four catches for 76 yards and kicked a 30-yard field goal, Levi Cooper ran for 71 yards and a score, and Jax Cooper had 73 receiving yards and a rushing touchdown for ACS.
On defense, Will Moore finished with a team-high 10 tackles and had a fumble recovery.
ACS (3-3) next visits McLean County on Oct. 1.
Franklin-Simpson (1-5) is at Russell County on Oct. 1.
Metcalfe County 41, Edmonson County 13
Host Metcalfe County claimed a 41-13 win over Edmonson County on Friday.
Edmonson County’s Michael Mills ran for 80 yards and a touchdown, and teammate Zander Bass had 70 rushing yards and a score.
Defensively, Bass led the Wildcats with 11 tackles and Logan Davis added nine stops.
Edmonson County (0-6) is back in action Oct. 1 at Clinton County.