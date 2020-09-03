After weeks of waiting, high school volleyball gets underway on Monday, opening night coming a mere two weeks after teams were allowed to practice.
The abbreviated preseason, which Warren East coach Sheila Yokley said was like going from zero to 60 in an instant, means there will still be a lot of questions for coaches that may not be answered until well into the season.
Even two-time defending region champion Greenwood expects some growing pains early on, but head coach Allen Whittinghill said he hopes his team’s experience carries through.
“We hope it’s like a bicycle that they never forgot how to ride,” Whittinghill said. “These kids haven’t played competitive volleyball in five or six months. You hope their experience comes back to them and so far it seems that way.
“There is going to be growing pains and we are all in the same boat. I’ve talked to a lot of coaches and we feel like the fundamentals are going to be a little sloppy at the start. It will be interesting for everybody.”
Greenwood will be led by Western Kentucky commit Katie Howard, one of the top players in the state. Fellow seniors Sydney Keown and Ryleigh Rayno also return along with a talented junior class that includes Olivia Overmohle and Meg Gore.
South Warren will look to continue its recent success with a new head coach, former WKU player Lindsey Sheffield. The Spartans have advanced to seven straight Region 4 title games, but lose some key players from last year’s team including Lexi Button, Erin Nerland and Sophie Pemberton.
Junior Maddie Rockrohr will look to provide some of the experience at the net. Sophomore Paige Logsdon is also expected to contribute, with senior setter Sydney Clayton providing amazing leadership and setting the tone in practice, according to Sheffield.
“We are going to struggle a little bit offensively starting out, trying to connect with Sydney and getting used to the speed again after not playing for so long,” Sheffield said. “I think we will be able to compete better than what is initially expected.”
Bowling Green will also have a new coach with Tim Sharp taking the helm. Sharp inherits a young but experienced team with all six starters returning. The Lady Purples have three seniors – Anna Neal, Makenna Twyman and Kenley Woodyard – with Charli Hodges part of a talented junior class.
“I feel really good about the personnel that we have and the playing experience they have, regardless of what their age is,” Sharp said. “I feel like they will be able to hold their own on the court.”
Yokley begins her second stint at Warren East, going 61-43 in her first tenure as the Lady Raiders' head coach.
She said she has been impressed with her senior class – led by Caroline Forrester and Makaylah Cason – and will also look to freshman Jada Knight to fill the void at setter. Knight was the setter for the middle school team the last three years and has limited varsity experience.
“Our kids are really working hard and trying to find their groove,” Yokley said. “With our four seniors we have, we are really going to depend on those girls to step up and lead because we are going to be playing a lot of young players. We graduated some really good kids, but we are going to work hard and try to get it done as best as we can.”
Warren Central will look to improve in Elle Ford’s second season as head coach. Ford will have seven seniors on the roster, but only three have played the sport before. Kyleigh Ray and Aliyah Whitfield, the sister of fellow senior Takiyah Whitfield, are among the new faces.
“With our district we do have some heavy hitters and they are very hard to compete with, but I think having some stability as far as coaching and returning players has really helped the team as a whole,” Ford said.
