John Carter Walbert tallied 12 points and six rebounds to lead host Glasgow to a 55-51 boys' basketball win over Monroe County on Tuesday night.
Jerrick Martin added 11 points and six rebounds, Rico Crowder had 11 points and four rebounds, and Clay Pippen totaled eight points and 15 rebounds for the Scotties.
Glasgow (8-15) hosts District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Warren East 65, TCC 56
Isaiah Andrews had 17 points to pace visiting Warren East to a 65-56 win over Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Ka Jarius Barber added 14 points and Roger Duncan had 11 points for the Raiders.
Warren East (15-7) has won six straight games and will next visit Greenwood on Friday.
Ohio County 78, Butler County 77
Despite a 34-point outing from Butler County's Ty Price, visiting Ohio County slipped past the Bears for a 78-77 win Tuesday.
Lawson Rice added 18 points and Justin Castlen had 12 points for Butler County (17-8), which had a five-game winning streak snapped with the loss.
The Bears next host District 12 foe Edmonson County on Friday.
Heritage Christian 62, FCA 46
Visiting Heritage Christian claimed a 62-46 win over Foundation Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Jeremy Stewart tallied 20 points and added seven rebounds for the host Falcons in the loss. Harold Jernigan added seven points.
FCA (5-15) will look to end a six-game losing streak Friday at Nashville's Stem Preparatory Academy.
Green County 67, Edmonson County 52
Hayden Blakeman scored a game-high 18 points to spark visiting Green County to a 67-52 win against Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Braden Wall posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Edmonson County. Braxton Highbaugh also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Tyler Anderson and Caden Mills added eight points each.
Edmonson County (15-10) had a four-game winning streak end with the defeat. The Wildcats visit District 12 foe Butler County on Friday.
Girls
Westmoreland 50, ACS 40
Visiting Westmoreland (Tenn.) picked up a 50-40 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Jayleigh Steenbergen just missed a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds for the host Lady Patriots. Avery Morris chipped in with nine points and five rebounds.
ACS (9-12) is back in action Friday at District 15 rival Glasgow.