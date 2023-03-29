South Warren senior Katie Walker homered, doubled and drove in three runs as part of a 2-for-4 day to lead the visiting Spartans to a 4-2 softball victory over Central Hardin on Tuesday.
Kinleigh Russell was 3-for-4 with an RBI and McLaine Hudson went 2-for-4 with a double in the win.
Spartans starting pitcher Courtney Norwood earned the win with a complete-game outing, allowing two unearned runs off three hits and no walks while striking out 13 batters.
South Warren (5-0) is scheduled to host Russellville on Thursday.
Barren County 7, Warren East 6
Riley Reed went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to pace host Barren County to a 7-6 win over District 15 rival Warren East on Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Elmore went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Briley Aidala was 2-for-4, Katie Murphy tallied two RBIs and Adison Smith also drove in a run in the iwin.
Trojanettes starting pitcher Chloe Witcher earned the win after allowing five runs (four earned) off eight hits and two walks. She struck out tow. Gracie Myatt finished the final 1 2/3 innings for the save, allwing one run off three hits while striking out one.
Barren County (8-0 overall, 1-0 district) hosts district rival Glasgow on Thursday.
Warren East (5-3, 0-1) hosts Bowling Green on Thursday.
ACS 14, Bowling Green 5
Ally Anderson went 2-for-2 with a home run, three runs scored, two stolen bases and three runs batted in to push host Allen County-Scottsville to a 14-5 win in five innings over Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Duncan was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Brooklyn Oliver went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Jacie Rice was 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored three runs, and Addison Ausbrooks added an RBI for the Lady Patriots.
Ausbrooks earned the win in relief with three shutout innings, allowing no hits or walks while striking out two.
ACS (5-0) hosts Logan County in a Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament game Thursday.
Anna Rucker was 2-for-3 with a home run, Kendle White went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, and Chloe Potter and JaNyah Perkins each tallied an RBI for the Lady Purples.
Bowling Green (0-5) visits Warren East on Thursday.
Trinity (Whitesville) 15, Warren Central 0
Visiting Trinity (Whitesville) rolled to a 15-0 win in four innings over Warren Central on Tuesday.
Daisy Finn tallied a double, while Emma Updegraff, Jewel Walterman and Edith Burns also added a hit apiece for the host Lady Dragons.
Warren Central (4-5) is at Grayson County on Thursday.
Butler County 14, Grayson County 0
Parker Willoughby went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs to spark host Butler County to a 14-0 win over District 12 foe Grayson County on Tuesday.
Carley Jones was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, Madison Clark went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, Tinslea Belcher was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Addison Miller tallied a triple and three RBIs, MacKenzie Coleman drove in two runs and Karrington Hunt finished with one RBI in the win.
Lady Bears starting pitcher Avery Gleason pitched all five innings for the win, allowing no runs off two hits and three walks while striking out six.
Butler County (3-1, 1-0), hosts District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Thursday.
Edmonson County 11, McLean County 1
Annie Kiper went 2-for-3 with a home run and three runs batted in to lift host Edmonson County to an 11-1 win in five innings over McLean County on Tuesday.
Julie Norris was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Addie Childress went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Makayla Hogg tallied two RBIs, and Brooklynn Wilson and Jolee Vincent drove in one run each.
Norris pitched all five innings for the win, allowing one run off five hits and two walks while fanning five.
Edmonson County (4-3) hosts Clinton County on Monday.
Logan County 5, Franklin-Simpson 2
Sydni Blick went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI to boost visiting Logan County to a 5-2 win over District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Emerson McKinnis homered and drove in two runs, McKenzie Robinson was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Kinley Holloway and Trinity Case each went 2-for-4, and Shayla Johnson added an RBI in the win.
Johnson fired a complete game to earn the victory, allowing two runs off nine hits. She struck out two.
Logan County (3-2, 1-0) visits Allen County-Scottsville for a Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament game Thursday.
Lilly Ferguson went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the host Lady Wildcats. Addison Shelton added a 2-for-3 day and Kloie Smith had a double.
Franklin-Simpson (1-5, 0-1) hosts East Robertson (Tenn.) on Thursday.