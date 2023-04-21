South Warren senior Katie Walker connected for a home run and a triple in the Spartans' 19-0 softball win in three innings against visiting District 14 rival Warren Central on Thursday.
Walker was 2-for-2 with five RBIs and scored three runs in the win. Jenna Lindsey was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs, Layla Ogden went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Avery Skaggs and Kinleigh Russell tallied two RBIs each, and Alexis Martin, Taylor Cosby and McLaine Hudson chipped in with one RBI apiece.
Spartans starting pitcher Courtney Norwood tossed three perfect innings for the win, striking out eight batters.
South Warren (17-2 overall, 3-0 District 14) is back in action Tuesday at district rival Bowling Green
Warren Central (6-10, 0-3) hosts Hopkinsville on Saturday.
Butler County 12, Logan County 10
Karrington Hunt went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and drove in four runs to lead host Butler County to a 12-10 win over Logan County on Thursday.
MacKenzie Coleman went 3-for-3, Madison Clark was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Cheani Schroeder was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Parker Willoughby ws 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Tinslea Belcher and Mia Thomas tallied two RBIs each.
Lady Bears starting pitcher Avery Gleason pitched a complete game for the win. She struck out five.
Butler County (12-2-1) has games scheduled against Henderson County, Muhlenberg County and Calloway County on Saturday at the Muhlenberg County Lady Mustang Stampede.
Logan County (9-7) was slated to face Christian Academy of Louisville in the Kentucky 2A Championship state tournament on Friday in Owensboro.
Edmonson County 5, Trinity (Whitesville) 4
Callie Webb went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run to help host Edmonson County earn a 5-4 win over District 12 foe Trinity (Whitesville) on Thursday.
Alyssa Doyle also went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Kaylee Ann Sanders and Julie Norris each drove in a run.
Norris fired a complete game for the Lady Cats to earn the win, allowing four runs (two earned) off seven hits and a walk. She struck out one.
Edmonson County (10-5, 3-1) was set to visit Glasgow on Friday.
Baseball
Edmonson County 15, Warren Central 0
Cole Baxter hit a triple and drove in three runs to spark host Edmonson County to a 15-0 win in three innings over Warren Central on Thursday.
Hunter Wilson and Layne Ashley tallied two RBIs each for the Wildcats, while Will Alexander, Daren Alexander, Carter Hodges, Ty Brantley, Chase Bullock and Levi Meredith added one RBI apiece.
Brantley and Baxter combined for a one-hit shutout. Brantley go the win after starting and tossing two innings, allowing one hit while striking out three. Baxter closed it out by striking out the side in the third.
Edmonson County (9-9) faces Todd County Central in the Kelly Russell Classic on Saturday at Russellville.
Warren Central (0-15) visits District 14 rival Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Logan County 10, ACS 1
Davin Yates went 2-for-4 with a triple and drove in three runs to pace Logan County to a 10-1 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Milam Montgomery was 2-for-2 and scored two runs, Brady Hinton went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Tripp Wadlington, Dayman McLean and Kade Wall had one RBI each for the Cougars.
Chance Sweeney pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run off two hits and a walk while striking out one. McLean pitched three shutout innings to finish, allowing two hits while fanning five.
Logan County (9-11) was set to host Butler County in the Kelly Russell Classic on Friday.
Allen County-Scottsville (3-14) visits Green County on Saturday.
Northeast (Tenn.) 12, Russellville 0
Visiting Northeast (Tenn.) topped Russellville 12-0 in five innings on Thursday.
The host Panthers were held to just two hits, singles by JaCoveon Temple-Dickerson and Eric Zamarripa.
Russellville (2-14) hosts Montgomery Central (Tenn.) on Saturday.