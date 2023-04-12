South Warren senior Katie Walker went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and three runs batted in to help the visiting Spartans pick up an 11-0 softball win in five innings over Green County on Tuesday.
Avery Skaggs went 2-for-2 with an RBI, McLaine Hudson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI, Hope White drove in a pair of runs, and Kinleigh Russell, Kaylee Wilson and Layla Ogden finished with one RBI each.
Spartans starting pitcher Courtney Norwood fired a complete-game shutout for the win, allowing just one hit while fanning six batters over five innings.
South Warren (13-2) hosts District 14 rival Bowling Green on Thursday.
Warren East 17, Glasgow 1
Haylie Brasel went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as visiting Warren East notched a 17-1 win in five innings over District 15 foe Glasgow on Tuesday.
Lydia Jones went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs, Addison Lee was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored, Madison Hymer went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored, Kenzie Upton was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Alyssa Matlock was 2-for-4, Jaeleigh Childers finished with four RBIs and Autumn Simmons tallied two RBIs.
Lady Raiders starting pitcher Tristen Lindsey earned the win, allowing one run off three hits and a walk over five innings. She struck out six.
Warren East (13-6 overall, 1-1 district) visits Trinity (Whitesville) on Thursday.
Glasgow (4-5, 0-3) hosts district rival Barren County on Thursday.
Butler County 13, Ohio County 0
Madison Clark went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to pace visiting Butler County to a 13-0 win in five innings over Ohio County on Tuesday.
Parker Willoughby was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Addison Miller went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, Mia Thomas was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Tinslea Belcher was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Karrington Hunt totaled two RBIs, and MacKenzie Coleman and Carley Jones tallied one RBI each.
Lady Bears starting pitcher Avery Gleason earned the win with a complete-game shutout, allowing just four hits and no walks while fanning three over five innings.
Butler County (7-2-1) hosts District 12 foe Edmonson County on Thursday.
Edmonson County 15, Grayson County 6
Jolee Vincent was 2-for-3 with a pair of double and drove in four runs to spark visiting Edmonson County to a 15-6 win over District 12 rival Grayson County on Tuesday.
Makayla Hogg went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, Julie Norris was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, Addie Childress was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Callie Webb went 2-for-3 with a double, four runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI.
Norris pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing six runs (three earned) while striking out two.
Edmonson County (6-4, 1-0) visits district rival Butler County on Thursday.
Barren County 7, ACS 0
Kaitlyn Elmore went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to pace visiting Barren County to a 7-0 win over District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Trojanettes starting pitcher Chloe Witcher fired a three-hit shutout for the win. She struck out eight in seven innings.
Riley Reed added a 2-for-3 day with a double and four RBIs, Mary Schalk had an RBI and Katie Murphy scored three runs.
Barren County (12-0, 3-0) visits district foe Glasgow on Thursday.
Allen County-Scottsville (7-5, 1-1) hosts district rival Warren East on Monday.
Todd County Central 6, Logan County 4
Visiting Todd County Central took a 6-4 victory over District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.
Sydni Blick had a solo home run and Kinley Holloway added an RBI for the host Lady Cougars.
Logan County (6-4, 1-1) was set to host Franklin-Simpson in a Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament matchup on Wednesday.
Franklin-Simpson 5, Russellville 0
Kloie Smith drove in a pair of runs to boost host Franklin-Simpson to a 5-0 win over District 13 foe Russellville on Tuesday.
Allie Utley was 2-for-4 with four stolen bases and scored twice, and Abbey Cook added an RBI.
Lady Wildcats starting pitcher Zori Stout picked up the complete-game win with a seven-inning shutout, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out six.
Franklin-Simpson (5-7, 1-1) was slated to visit Logan County in a Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament matchup on Wednesday.
Russellville 8-5, 2-1) hosts Dawson Springs on Thursday.