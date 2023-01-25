Senior guard Damarion Walkup scored 18 points to lead host Warren Central to an 81-34 victory over Kenwood (Tenn.) in boys' basketball action Tuesday night.
Chappelle Whitney added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Kade Unseld tallied 17 points and seven rebounds for the Dragons, who remain the state's top-ranked team in statewide polls and in the KHSAA's official RPI standings.
Warren Central (20-1) hosts District 14 rival Greenwood on Friday.
Butler County 69, Muhlenberg County 52
Ty Price scored 27 points to spark host Butler County to a 69-52 win over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.
Lawson Rice chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds, Justin Castlen had 11 points, Trever Deweese finished with eight points and eight rebounds, and Luke Laughing pulled down nine rebounds for the Bears.
Butler County (14-7) is at District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Friday.
Barren County 71, Russellville 58
Visiting Barren County picked up a 71-58 win at Russellville on Tuesday.
Layne Steele finished with 14 points to lead the host Panthers in the loss. Eli McMurry added 10 points and Andrew Dowlen had nine points for Russellville (5-12), which visits District 13 rival Logan County on Friday.
Barren County (14-8) hosts District 15 rival Glasgow on Friday.
Franklin-Simpson 62, ACS 50
Host Franklin-Simpson notched a 62-50 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Blayne Moore, Jordan Turner and Julyan McPeak scored 11 points each to lead ACS (3-16), which next hosts Apollo on Saturday.
Winners of three straight, Franklin-Simpson (11-6) is at District 13 foe Todd County Central on Friday.
Green County 82, Glasgow 71 (2OT)
Homestanding Green County outlasted Glasgow in double overtime for an 82-71 win Tuesday night.
Clay Pippen finished with 20 points to lead the visiting Scotties. Jerrick Martin and Rico Crowder tallied 17 points each, and John Carter Walbert chipped in with seven points and eight rebounds.
Glasgow (6-12) visits District 15 rival Barren County on Friday.
Girls
Warren Central 40, Kenwood 32
Deja Ferguson scored 14 points to boost host Warren Central to a 40-32 win over Kenwood (Tenn.) on Tuesday.
Kennedee Robinson added eight points in the win for the Lady Dragons, who snapped a 12-game losing streak.
Warren Central (4-17) hosts District 14 rival Greenwood on Friday.
Logan County 64, Greenwood 59 (OT)
Visiting Logan County prevailed in overtime for a 64-59 win over Greenwood on Tuesday.
Leia Trinh had 22 points to lead the Lady Gators in the loss. Kayla Grant added a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Jojo McCorkle tallied 14 points.
Greenwood (12-10) visits District 14 foe Warren Central on Friday.
Logan County (12-9) hosts District 13 rival Russellville on Friday.
Franklin-Simpson 66, ACS 35
Kloie Smith produced 19 points and eight rebounds to boost host Franklin-Simpson to a 66-35 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Katleyn McAlister added 11 points and Malyea Partinger had nine points for the Lady Wildcats. Franklin-Simpson (11-8) returns to action Friday at District 13 rival Todd County Central.
Avery Morris scored 10 points to lead ACS (7-11), which next hosts Marshall County on Saturday.
Edmonson County 50, Clinton County 32
Cariann Williams posted a double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds to lead visiting Edmonson County to a 50-32 win over Clinton County on Tuesday.
Jenna Cook added 10 points and Kennadi Swihart had eight points for the Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (13-6) hosts District 12 rival Grayson County on Friday.
Green County 58, Glasgow 48
Host Green County claimed a 58-48 win over Glasgow on Tuesday.
Mia Cassady had 15 points to lead the Lady Scotties in the loss. Khloe Hale added a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Kayla Kirkpatrick had eight points.
Glasgow (11-9) visits District 15 rival Barren County on Friday.