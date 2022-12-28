MJ Wardlow scored 27 points to lead Bowling Green's boys' basketball team to a 62-45 win over Fern Creek on Tuesday in the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic hosted by Lexington Catholic.
Bowling Green (10-1) was slated to take on tournament host Lexington Catholic – a 77-43 winner against Christian Academy of Louisville – on Wednesday.
Madison Central 60, Warren Central 43
Madison Central dealt Warren Central – the top-ranked team in the statewide Associated Press poll – its first loss of the season with a 60-43 setback Tuesday in the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic hosted by Lexington Catholic.
Kade Unseld and Damarion Walkup scored 11 points apiece to lead the Dragons. Izayiah Villafuerte scored 10 points for Warren Central (9-1), who were set to face Fern Creek in the tournament on Wednesday.
Girls
Breckinridge County 63, Warren East 56
Breckinridge County claimed a 63-56 win over Warren East in the DQ Classic hosted by Ohio County on Tuesday.
RaeEllen Jones posted a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Raiders in the loss. Kennedy Lawson added 10 points and Cecilia Martter tallied eight points for Warren East (2-6), which was set to continue play in the tournament Wednesday against Cumberland County.
Barren County 67, Calloway County 49
Katie Gearlds scored 16 points to pace Barren County to a 67-49 win over Calloway County in the Lady Invitational of the South on Tuesday at Allen County-Scottsville.
Katie Murphy and Abigail Varney added 12 points each, and Macy Lockhart chipped in with 10 points for the Trojanettes.
Barren County (10-1) was set to face Westmoreland (Tenn.) in the tournament on Wednesday.
North Hardin 61, ACS 48
North Hardin topped host Allen County-Scottsville 61-48 on Tuesday.
The game was not part of the ACS-hosted Lady Invitational of the South, as ACS advanced in that tournament with a 2-0 forfeit win against Springfield (Tenn.).
Against North Hardin, Jaylee Covington just missed a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds. Avery Morris added 15 points and Aubrie Naiser had eight points and four steals for the Lady Patriots.
ACS (3-5) was set to face South Laurel in the LIS on Wednesday.
Russellville 57, Lincoln County 53
Lareesha Cawthorn tallied 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Russellville to a 57-53 overtime win over Lincoln County in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Classic on Tuesday at Warren Central.
A'miyah Collier added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Panthers in the win.
Russellville (3-5) was set to face Caverna in the tournament on Wednesday.