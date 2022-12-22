MJ Wardlow scored 26 points to lead the Bowling Green’s boys’ basketball team to an 84-57 win over Hopkinsville in the First United Bank Holiday Classic on Wednesday at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Wardlow also grabbed seven rebounds for the Purples. Mason Ritter tallied a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Deuce Bailey and Luke Idlett tallied eight points each in the win.
Bowling Green (9-1) shot nearly 60% from the field in the win, connecting on 33-of-55 field-goal attempts.
The Purples are back in action starting Dec. 28 in the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic hosted by Lexington Catholic.
Logan County 68, Montgomery Christian 58
Host Logan County claimed a 68-58 victory over Montgomery Christian (Tenn.) in the Roys BarBQue/First Southern National Bank Shootout on Wednesday.
Colby Collins finished with 21 points to lead the Cougars in the win. Kade Wall added 14 points, Jack Delaney finished with 12 points and Zane Batten tallied 10 points and six rebounds in the win.
Also on Wednesday, Logan County picked up a 76-45 win over Clarksville Christian (Tenn.). Delaney finished with a team-high 16 points, Evan Campbell posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Brady Hinton scored 14 points and pulled down six boards, JunVontre Dillard tallied 11 points and Wall finished with 10 points.
Logan County (5-5) is back in action Dec. 27 against Somerset.
Clinton County 64, Glasgow 62
Cohen Davis scored 16 points to boost host Clinton County to a 64-62 win over Glasgow in the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
Steele Burchett added 13 points and Cannon Young had 12 points for the Bulldogs.
John Carter Walbert paced Glasgow with 16 points. Clay Pippen added 15 points and seven rebounds, Javon Clark tallied 15 points and Jerrick Martin had 10 points and six rebounds for the Scotties.
Glasgow (1-7) visits Grayson County on Dec. 28.
White House-Heritage 53, Russellville 51
White House-Heritage (Tenn.) slipped past Russellville for a 53-51 win in the White House Shootout on Wednesday.
Nick Woodard scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Panthers in the loss. Eli McMurry added 13 points and Octavious McKeage had 10 points.
Russellville (3-6) is at East Robertson (Tenn.) on Dec. 29 to play in the Big M Classic in Cross Plains, Tenn.
Southwestern 72, Edmonson County 70
Southwestern picked up a 72-70 win against host Edmonson County in the Rafferty’s Caveland Classic on Wednesday.
Braxton Highbaugh finished with 26 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the host Wildcats.
Edmonson County (6-4) dropped a 57-52 decision to Taylor County in the tournament on Thursday.
The Wildcats are back in action Dec. 28 against Meade County in the Independence Bank Classic at the Owensboro SportsCenter.
Girls
Union 56, Warren Central 32
Warren Central dropped a 56-32 decision to Union (Va.) in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Wednesday.
Kennedee Robinson finished with 13 points and Aida Akhmedova had 12 points for the Lady Dragons in the loss. Briana Frausto added eight rebounds and Hannah Bailey had seven rebounds.
Warren Central (3-10) closed out play in the tournament Thursday with a 47-27 loss to Livingston Academy (Tenn.).
The Lady Dragons are back in action Dec. 27 at home against Caverna.
Wayne County 63, Logan County 55
Host Wayne County earned a 63-55 win over Logan County in the Lady Cardinal Christmas Classic on Wednesday.
Gracie Borders notched a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, Emerson McKinnis tallied 12 points and eight rebounds and Nora Epley finished with 10 points for the Lady Cougars.
Logan County (6-5) wrapped up play in the tournament with a 65-48 win over Hazard on Thursday.
The Lady Cougars are back in action Dec. 28 against Casey County in the Banker’s Hardwood Classic at Russell County.
Green County 41, Edmonson County 38
Green County outlasted host Edmonson County for a 41-38 win in the Rafferty’s Double Dogs Caveland Classic on Wednesday.
Cariann Williams finished with 10 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lady Cats. Lily Jane Vincent added seven points and seven rebounds.
Edmonson County (6-2) was slated to face Metcalfe County in the tournament on Thursday.
Grant County 62, Glasgow 58
Glasgow dropped a 62-58 overtime decision to Grant County in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Wednesday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Mia Cassady led the Lady Scotties with 13 points, Khloe Hale had 12 points and eight rebounds, Kaidence Byrd scored 12 points and Kayla Kirkpatrick tallied eight points and five rebounds.
Glasgow (7-2) closed out play in the tournament with a 47-44 win over Davidson Academy (Tenn.) on Thursday.