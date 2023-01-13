The 12th annual Warren Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame recognition and ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 27-28 at WCHS.
The 2023 class will be recognized Friday, Jan. 27 between the girls'/boys' doubleheader vs. Greenwood and the induction ceremony will take place Saturday, Jan. 28 in the school auditorium.
This year's class includes:
Butch Canty (Boy’s Basketball Coach, 1972-1977 and Baseball Coach)
Canty accumulated a 79-50 record as the WCHS head basketball coach. He has the third highest winning percentage as well as the fourth most wins in school history. His 1974 baseball team still holds the record for the highest winning percentage with a 21-3 record (.875).
Glenn Ford (Warren County High School, Baseball, 1963 graduate)
Ford won three games in a 24-hour period as pitcher to lead the Warren County Dragons to the district championship in 1960. He was the ace pitcher for two championship teams and later played at the University of Tennessee.
Greg Raymer (Baseball and Basketball, 1979 graduate)
Raymer posted a 21-6 record as pitcher for the baseball team and was the winning pitcher of the 1978 district championship game. Unfortunately, he missed the 1979 postseason after being hit by a pitch late in the year. Raymer played for Western Kentucky University and in 1982, was selected 109th overall in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft by the San Diego Padres. Raymer played AA baseball for the Expos organization.
John Shannon (Football, Basketball and Track, 1972 graduate)
Shannon played defensive back, wide receiver and quarterback for the Dragons. He led WCHS in interceptions both his junior and senior seasons. John earned a scholarship to Eastern Illinois University where he played four years at defensive back. He has been an assistant coach and/or coordinator at WKU, Morehead, Richmond, University of the Pacific, Jackson State, Troy, Toledo and Marshall.
David Southard (Warren County High School, 1965 graduate)
Southard was voted Warren County High’s Most Versatile Senior in 1965. He lettered two years in football and track, as well as three years in baseball. Southard was co-captain of both the baseball and football teams his senior year. He attended WKU and played baseball for the Hilltoppers.
1993 4x200 Relay Team (Coach Rick Wood, Charmaine Drake, Tanisha (Jackson) Bailey, Chasity Martin, Cameron Ray, Nneka Alexander (alt)
These ladies were the 1993 4x200 KHSAA state champions and 4x100 state runner-up, winning the regional track championship in both events.