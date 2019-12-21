Warren Central has announced the school's 10th annual Hall of Fame class.
Warren Central’s 2020 class will be recognized at halftime of the boys' basketball game vs. Bowling Green on Jan. 31 and the induction ceremony will be held Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. in the Warren Central auditorium.
All friends, family, staff, students and Dragon fans are invited to attend.
The 2020 class includes:
Blake Ayers-Football (Class of 2006)
Ayers starred at quarterback and is the career leader at WCHS in passing yards (6,218) and passing touchdowns (61). He also holds the single-season marks of completions (360) and passing yards (2,364). Ayers rushed for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns. Blake was named All-SKY Conference in both 2005 and 2006 and was an Honorable Mention All-State selection in 2006. Blake led the Dragons to a regional championship in 2005 and regional runner up in both 2004 and 2006.
Jane Dyer-Basketball and Track & Field (Class of 1979)
Dyer excelled at both basketball and track while at WCHS. In basketball, she accumulated 1,621 career points, averaging 18.2 points per game. She still holds the single-game records of most free throws made (16 vs. Hughes-Kirk) and most rebounds in a game (24 vs. Hughes-Kirk). She was voted All-District 14 all four years, from 1976-1979.
As a standout in track & field, Dyer was a member of the 440- and 880-yard regional champion relay teams. The 440 relay team placed third in the state. She also placed second in the 100-yard dash in 1979.
Coy Meadows-Football, Basketball and Baseball (Warren County High School)
Before Warren Central was formed, Meadows was an outstanding athlete at Warren County High School, excelling at football, basketball and baseball. He was a member of the 1959 football team (inducted in 2018) that finished the season undefeated. Meadows also enjoyed many years of coaching in the area, being inducted into Glasgow High School’s Hall of Fame.
Shane Waldrop-Baseball (Class of 2010)
Waldrop was named to the KHSBCA First Team All-State in 2010 as a standout pitcher for the Dragon baseball team. Waldrop still holds career records for complete games (28), innings pitched (279.2), strikeouts (376) and wins (29).
In addition, Waldrop holds the WCHS single-season record in lowest ERA, complete games, innings pitched, strikeouts and wins. He was a member of the 2009 and 2010 District 14 championship team as well as the 2010 regional championship team. Waldrop also batted .403 as a senior.
Brock Whitney-Football and Basketball (Class of 2004)
Whitney played quarterback on the football team and is second in career passing yards (3,976) and touchdowns (45). He also rushed 129 times for 506 yards with eight touchdowns. Whitney was a member of the 2003 regional championship team and was voted All-Sky Conference in both 2002 and 2003.
In basketball, Whitney led the Dragons to the 2004 state championship, being named the Sweet 16 Tournament MVP. He was also a member of three straight regional championships from 2002-04. He scored 1,032 career points and was named First Team All-Region and Second Team All-State in 2004.
