LEXINGTON – The Warren Central boys’ basketball team moved in the championship game with a 61-58 win over Covington Catholic in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 on Saturday at Rupp Arena.
Warren Central (29-3) rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to race past Covington Catholic and advance to the state title game for the third time in school history. The Dragons won the title in 2004 over Mason County before falling to South Laurel in 2005.
Warren Central faces George Rogers Clark for the state title Saturday night.
“I’m proud of my kids,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “They fought – showed a lot of toughness. I think everybody is starting to see how tough they are. Getting down is not big to them. They are going to fight you for 32 minutes. I’m just proud of the kids. It was a great game.”
For the third straight game in the Sweet 16, the Dragons needed a second-half rally to emerge victorious.
Warren Central was able to hold the lead for most of the first quarter before a five-point spurt from Evan Ipsaro gave Covington Catholic a 14-10 lead late in the period.
Kade Unseld hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first and Damarion Walkup opened the second with a baseline jumper to give the Dragons a 15-14 advantage.
Brady Hussey answered with a 3 for Covington Catholic and Isparo got rolling, scoring 11 points in the second quarter to help the Colonels build a 34-25 halftime lead.
Covington Catholic kept the advantage around nine points for the first half of the third quarter, before a 3 from Warren Central’s Jaiden Lawrence and Chappelle Whitney’s bucket cut the deficit to 39-35.
After two Covington Catholic free throws, Whitney scored on three straight possessions to pull the Dragons even at 41-all.
Isparo got the lead back for the Colonels, but Whitney answered on the other end to make the score 43-43 heading into the fourth.
Covington Catholic scored the first five points of the fourth, before Lawrence sparked a 7-2 spurt that tied the score 50-all.
After the Colonels scored, Whitney hit a 3 from the right corner to give the Dragons their first lead since the first quarter. Covington Catholic scored the next four points to regain a 56-53 advantage with 2:54 left before Warren Central completed the comeback.
Lawrence made the score 56-55 after two free throws and Walkup gave Warren Central the lead on a three-point play with 1:37 left.
Lawrence split a pair of free throws with 41.2 second left to make the score 59-56. The Colonels got two free throws to pull within one, but Kade Unseld answered with two free throws on the other end.
Covington Catholic had one final possession, but missed two 3s before Whitney’s defensive rebound secured the win.
“It was a heck’uva game,” Covington Catholic coach Scott Ruthsatz said. “I thought our kids played their hearts out. Hat’s off to Warren Central, they made some big shots late.”
Whitney led the Dragons with 21 points, 17 in the second half.
“I really just play,” Whitney said. “I don’t go thinking (about it), I just play. If I get a shot, I shoot it. If I don’t, I pass it.”
Lawrence added 15 points for the Dragons, who shot 50 percent for the game – 54 percent in the second half.
“In the second half we did a great job of driving,” William Unseld said. “We thought our quickness would be an advantage for us and driving it, but we settled for jump shots in the first half when we should have just driven it by them.”
Isparo led Covington Catholic with 30 points, while Brady Hussey added 10 points.
“Isparo had a heck’uva game,” William Unseld said. “We had to do a better job in the second half and we did. We rebounded a little better and then we attacked them at the rim. We didn’t settle for jump shots.”
WCHS 13 12 18 18 – 61
CCHS 14 20 9 15 – 58
WC – Whitney 21, Lawrence 15, Glover 8, Unseld 8, Walkup 5, Villafuerte 3, Farley 1.
CC – Ipsaro 30, Hussey 10, McGillis 6, Starks 6, Rylee 4, Jones 2.{&end}