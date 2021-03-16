Warren Central announced Tuesday on Twitter that former Greenwood and South Warren coach Mark Nelson has been named the new head football coach for the Dragons.
Nelson replaces Carey Fowler, who left after two seasons.
"The selection process was a very interesting process full of very qualified applicants. The committee was thankful for the time that each of the applicants spent preparing for the applications and interviews," a press release attached to the post read. "With that being said, we look forward to the future of Warren Central Football and the direction Coach Nelson has for our young men. His passion for the student-athletes and the game of football are obvious. We cannot wait for the community to become more involved with our program and the school in the coming days and weeks. We would like to welcome Coach Nelson, his wife Melissa, and his daughter Kinsey to the Dragon Family!"
Nelson was the first coach at South Warren, spending four seasons there and compiling a 24-13 record with two trips to the postseason in three years of varsity football. The program did not play varsity football his first season.
Nelson went 41-58 in nine seasons at Greenwood from 2001-09. In his final season, the Gators finished 10-4 and reached the Class 6A state semifinals.
He has been an assistant coach at Portland (Tenn.) since leaving South Warren in 2014.