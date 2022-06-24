Warren Central announced its next girls' soccer coach on Friday.
Zach Salchli has been hired to be the new head coach of the Lady Dragons.
"Warren Central is proud to announce the hiring of Zach Salchli to the position of Head Coach of the WCHS Girls Soccer Program," a news release from the Warren Central athletics department read. "Coach Salchli comes to us with a career full of success in the state of Kentucky as well as nationally from youth developmental leagues all the way up to the collegiate level."
Salchli has worked with the women's soccer team at Western Kentucky the last three years as an assistant coach and director of student-athlete development, and is currently the owner and director of Mighty Kicks Southern KY -- a developmental soccer program for children ages 2-5.
He comes to Warren Central with experience coaching in District 14, as he was the head coach of the Greenwood girls' soccer program from 2015-18. During that stretch, he led the Lady Gators to two Region 4 titles and two state quarterfinal appearances.
Salchli takes over for Angelia Miller, who headed the program for the past three seasons. The Lady Dragons had its best season during that stretch in 2020 when they finished 9-4 with a victory over Warren East in the District 14 Tournament. The Lady Dragons are coming off a 3-12-1 season, with four losses listed as COVID cancellations on the KHSAA website.