A couple of local programs renew an old rivalry on Friday when Warren Central faces Logan County in the Lewisburg Bank Bowl at 8 p.m. at Logan County High School.
Friday’s matchup will be the first meeting since the 2017 state playoffs and the first regular-season meeting since 2014.
Logan County coach Todd Adler said it was a good chance to change things up and see a new opponent on the schedule.
“That’s something we wanted to try to do, especially the first two weeks of the season,” Adler said. “We are playing Warren Central the first game and then we are playing Clarksville Rossview (Tenn.), a team that we’ve never played before, in the second week. We (wanted to) find some different opponents.
“Warren Central agreed to come to our bowl game, so we were happy that is going to happen. Warren Central had a bunch of success and coach (Mark) Nelson is doing a great job there. The success they had last year, I hope that carries over because that could be another game that helps prepare us for our tough district play.”
Nelson said Logan County presents a big test for his team, looking to build off last year’s 5-6 record. Logan County finished 11-2 last season, advancing to the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
“We are looking at a very tough Logan County football team,” Nelson said. “I know they lost a few guys, but what they got back is very good. They are very good up front. They open up holes and their running backs run hard and they find that hole to run into. Films that I’ve watched on them, they are very aggressive offensively.
“... They are very challenging because they have lots of guys that they can go to.”
Nelson said the Cougars will test his defense, which is a little bit banged up after the preseason scrimmages. Offensively, Warren Central will look to bring in a few playmakers including at quarterback where the battle is still ongoing.
“We want our quarterbacks to go after each other every week because both of our quarterbacks are capable of starting,” Nelson said. “When you’ve got Dominique Anthony and Zarionte Howard, we can go with either one. Both have a little perspective of how they run the offense and what they do for the offense. We are happy where we are at. I love competition on the football field.”
Nelson said the key to success for the Dragons is simple, execute the basics.
“I think every coach would say this, but the biggest thing is the blocking and the tackling,” Nelson said. “We have to be able to block, hold our blocks and not hold. You lose 10 or 15 yards on a holding penalty when you break a run then it comes back and that kills your offense and puts you in a hole.
“I think tackling is very crucial in this game because they have strong running backs.”
Adler said play up front and communication will be the keys for his team.
“We are just trying to gain experience as fast as we can,” Adler said. “We do have a lot of new faces in a lot of different starting positions. Communication is key for us offensively and defensively. The more that we can communicate, especially up front, the more it will help our guys in our schemes and the way we do things. They did a great job the first scrimmage. The second scrimmage wasn’t so great but it was a little hotter, they were (more tired) and Glasgow was a better opponent in our scrimmage. It gave us some fits, so I am hoping that we went through some growing pains there. It’s going to be a rough few first weeks until we can kind of get going.”
Logan County and Warren Central is the second of two games on Friday at Logan County. Crosstown rival Russellville will face Butler County at 5:30 p.m. in the first game of the Lewisburg Bank Bowl. Adler said the inaugural event was a good chance to bring the community together for a night of football on the opening night of the season.
“That was our whole goal,” Adler said. “Let’s see if we can get a bowl game together and get both local teams playing, give our community something to attend opening night of football and watch both teams play. I think we play week three of the season, so it allows us to both see each other -- the fans get to be around each other and get the community together.
“I’m hoping Butler County and Warren Central bring in great crowds, too. It should be a great environment for our community.”