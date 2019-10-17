Warren Central announced Brian Thorpe as the school's new head softball coach on Wednesday.
A 1987 graduate of Warren Central, Thorpe has nearly a decade of experience coaching travel softball. Since 2013, he has been the coach of the same team out of central Kentucky. This past season, he had three players sign to play at the collegiate level.
In addition to coaching, he is also a KHSAA umpire for Region 3 and is a business owner.
Warren Central went 0-26 last season under first-year coach Lyndsey Coxwell, including an 0-8 mark in District 14.
