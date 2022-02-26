The Warren Central boys’ basketball team will open the Region 4 Tournament against Todd County Central on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.
It will be the first meeting between the two schools since the 2002 region final. The Dragons won 70-64 to claim the first region crown under then-coach Tim Riley. Warren Central (23-3) has won seven straight against the Rebels, with Todd County Central (23-8) last beating the Dragons in 1992.
“We just have to play and compete,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “Todd County is a really good basketball team. They’ve had a good year. We just have to be solid and play and see what happens.”
Despite the unfamiliarity in the opponent, Unseld said he likes where his team is at heading into the region tournament. Warren Central enters with an 11-game win streak, including a 68-42 win over Bowling Green in Friday’s District 14 championship game.
“We are playing well,” Unseld said. “We just have to continue to play well. You are in the region tournament. Any game is going to be tough. We are battle-tested. We just have to go compete.”
Bowling Green (24-6) will open against Franklin-Simpson (18-8) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two teams did not meet this season, but will be playing against each other in the region tournament for the seventh time since 2009. The Purples won all six of the previous postseason meetings and have won 14 straight against Franklin in the series.
Franklin-Simpson’s last postseason win against the Purples was in 1991. The Wildcats will be without leading scorer Andreyas Miller, who is out for the rest of the year with a broken hand.
“They’ve had a great year, coming in as a district champion,” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “Their kids are playing well. We were supposed to play them earlier in the year and they had to move some games around because of COVID issues they were dealing with. It’s not a familiar team this year, so we will have to do some work on them. Franklin-Bowling Green is always a good matchup. I think they are one of the top three or four teams in the tournament.”
While the Purples come in as the defending region champion, BG only returns one starter from last year’s team. Sherrill said he doesn’t think the moment will be too big for his team.
“We’ve put them in big environments,” Sherrill said. “We’ve gone out and played a really good schedule. We’ve played good teams all year long. I think our sophomores have to be juniors now and our freshmen have to be juniors too. We kind of flatlined (in the district championship), but we are where we need to be. We will have a couple of days in the gym to prepare our team and do the best we can.”
The tournament kicks off with Clinton County (21-8) facing Glasgow (14-13) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barren County (16-12) will face Cumberland County (10-15) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The semifinals is scheduled for March 7, with the championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. March 8.