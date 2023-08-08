The Warren Central boys’ soccer team got the season started with a bang, rallying to defeat District 14 rival Bowling Green 2-1 on Tuesday at Warren Central High School.
Warren Central (1-0 overall, 1-0 District 14) overcame an early deficit with two goals from Mzaliwa Noel in the final 16 minutes to outlast the Purples in the season opener for both teams.
“You want to say it’s just another game, but to get a district win and kind of set yourself up for the rest of the season, that is always a plus,” Warren Central coach A.J. Ray said. “I know these guys were looking forward to the game. We are ready to continue playing and see what the rest of the season has for us.”
Bowling Green (0-1, 0-1) scored on its first shot of the game, when Elvin Menjivar slipped a pass to Aison Manivong who was able to finish and give the Purples a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.
“It’s not the start that matters though, it is the ending,” BG coach Craig Widener said. “Hopefully we can grow throughout the season, continue to play with each other and get better.”
Warren Central tried to answer quickly with two shots on goal in the next four minutes and two shots -- one on goal -- off a corner kick in the 18th minute, but still trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Peter Thang had a couple of scoring chances in the first five minutes of the second half, but the Dragons were unable to break through. Warren Central finally pulled even when Noel was able to head a shot in off a loose ball scramble in the box in the 64th minute.
Bowling Green had chances to regain the lead, but a shot by Wasso Shindano was blocked by a defender in the 71st minute and Warren Central keeper Aimian Sakanovic made a diving save on a shot from about 20 yards out six minutes later.
Noel struck again in the 78th minute. Warren Central’s leading scorer last season as a freshman drew a penalty in the box to set up a penalty kick that he was able to fire past BG’s keeper Jackson Rodgers for the eventual game winner.
“I was scared, but my teammates were like, ‘Be strong, Noel. You’ve got this,’ ” Noel said. “And then I scored.”
The Purples had one final chance with a free kick from just outside the box with a second remaining, but the shot was blocked by a wall of Warren Central defenders and the ball rolled away as time expired.
“I guess it was those first-game jitters, getting them out of the way,” Ray said. “The goal that happened, we normally don’t make that mistake. We had the right guys in place. The ball just bounced one way or another and we weren’t able to get on top of it. From there the guys rallied together. I saw more communication from them than I’ve seen in the preseason, so the fight and the pride for this school was there the rest of the game.”
Warren Central finished with 11 shots, six on goal, while Bowling Green had nine shots, four on goal.
Sakanovic had three saves for Warren Central. Rodgers had four saves for Bowling Green.
“I think that was probably the ugliest Warren Central, Bowling Green since I’ve been back at least,” Widener said. “Hopefully we will continue to grow throughout the season and like I said at the start of this, we are going to take some lumps along the way until we figure out how to play together. I’ve got to do a better job of putting people in the right spots. Hopefully we will learn from it and get back to it in a week and a half.”
Warren Central is scheduled to host Glasgow in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 Tournament on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Bowling Green will play at Greenwood at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17.