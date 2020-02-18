SCOTTSVILLE – As the regular season winds down, Warren Central boys' basketball coach William Unseld likes his team's direction heading into the postseason.
The Dragons made it 10 straight victories with a 75-41 win at Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday. Warren Central (21-6) built a 24 point halftime lead and cruised from there – scoring at least 70 points for the fifth time in the last nine games.
"The funny thing is, I don't think we played great defensively," Unseld said. "We had stretches where we did, where talked and did that, but I think we still have another level to go on that end. Offensively, we were really good. We have a lot of guys that shoot the ball and score, so that makes it easy. When (senior guard Dre Boyd) is playing the way he's playing, we are hard to beat.
"We are really good offensively. We just have to keep cleaning things up on the defensive end. I like where we are headed. We have to keep going and see where we end up next week."
Warren Central never trailed, scoring the first six points and pushing the advantage to 23-10 after a 3 from Boyd late in the first quarter. Boyd scored 23 points in the first half, as the Dragons lead continued to expand – with the margin 46-22 by halftime.
Warren Central's momentum continued in the second half, with Boyd connecting on back-to-back steals and dunks to make the score 53-28 midway through the third quarter. Unseld emptied the benches from there, with Izayiah Villafuerte hitting three straight 3s to open the fourth and give the Dragons the largest lead of the night at 71-32. ACS (13-14) scored eight straight to cut the deficit to 31, but was unable to get any closer.
"It was good to see some of the young kids play," Unseld said. "We have a bright future.
"...I'm excited about how we are playing. We are so unselfish and everybody is moving the ball."
Boyd led the Dragons with 27 points, while Tay Smith added 18 points.
"It's good that we've got a couple of wins in a row," Boyd said. "We just came out here and still tried to the play hard. I know I have to be at the top of my game so my team can follow behind me and we can get as far as we can."
Charlie Calvert led the Patriots with 10 points.
Warren Central will close out the regular season at LaRue County at 7 p.m. CDT on Friday. Allen County-Scottsville will play at Russellville at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
WCHS 25 21 16 13 – 75
ACSHS 16 6 10 9 – 41
WCHS – Boyd 27, Smith 18, Villafuerte 9, J. Lawrence 5, Bailey 4, Muleka 4, Brents 4, Floyd 2, Barbee 2.
ACSHS – Calvert 10, Stamper 7, Ford 6, Shirley 5, Whitney 5, Smith 4, Cooper 2, Alderson 2.
Girls
Warren Central 50, ACS 40
The Lady Dragons outscored the Lady Patriots 35-15 over the final 14 minutes to rally from a 10-point deficit and earn the win.
Allen County-Scottsville (9-20) built a 22-15 halftime lead behind 15 points from Allison Meador and pushed the lead to 25-15 after a 3 from Meador with 5:50 left in the third quarter.
The Lady Dragons held Meador to one point the rest of the way, with WCHS's offense finding another gear to start the comeback. Warren Central scored 10 straight to tie the score and went into the fourth quarter tied 29-all.
ACS led 33-31 on a putback by Taylor Carter with 5:45 left before the Lady Dragons used another 10-0 run to take the lead for good.
"They dictated the whole first half," Warren Central coach Joe Hood said. "They controlled the pace and everything. At halftime we regrouped. I think it was a total team effort tonight. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Kenneddee Robinson led Warren Central with 13 points, while Kyleigh Ray added 12 points.
"We knew we were down and that we had to defend them ... and we knew we had to score," Ray said. "That's what we did."
Meador finished with a game-high 19 points, while Carter added 12 points.
Warren Central will close the regular season at Russellville at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Allen County-Scottsville will host the District 15 Tournament, facing Glasgow at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25.
WCHS 8 7 14 21 – 50
ACSHS 11 11 7 11 – 40
WC – Robinson 13, Ray 12, Johnson 9, Lewis 8, Leach 5, Simmons 3.
ACS – Meador 19, Carter 12, Bullington 4, Willoughby 3, Tuttle 2.
