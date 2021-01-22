The young Warren Central boys’ basketball team passed its first District 14 test, beating Greenwood 65-43 on Friday at Warren Central High School.
Warren Central (3-1 overall, 1-0 District 14) used a strong defensive effort -- holding the Gators to 31 percent shooting -- to take control in the second half and steadily pull away for the victory.
“I was proud of them,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “It was a great effort. They did a great job of moving the ball. When you have a bunch of guys like that, that are growing up fast and are super talented … the more games they get, the better they are going to get. I am just excited about what they can end up being.”
Coming off a 30-point win over Allen County-Scottsville, Warren Central got off to a quick start against the Gators -- jumping out to a 10-3 advantage less than five minutes in.
Greenwood (4-4, 1-2) chipped away, taking a 16-15 lead on a three-point play by Cade Stinnett at the end of the quarter, but Warren Central answered with seven straight points to regain the lead.
The Dragons held the Gators to four points in the second quarter -- one field goal -- and built a 26-20 halftime advantage.
Greenwood came out hot in the second half, scoring eight straight points to regain the edge. Jaiden Lawrence’s 3 stopped the momentum, with Stinnett scoring on Greenwood’s next possession to give the Gators a 30-29 advantage with 5:01 left in the third.
It was all Warren Central from there. The Dragons used a 10-0 run to regain control and extended the lead to 44-34 by the end of the third quarter.
“They really locked in,” Unseld said. “It was a timeout and we said, ‘Listen, let’s get back solid on defense.’ What was happening was we were taking quick shots -- quick, long shots -- and that led them to get out in transition. I told them to move the ball, get the shots we want and then go and defend.”
Warren Central’s lead continued to grow in the fourth quarter, with the Dragons outscoring Greenwood 36-13 over the final 13 minutes.
Lawrence had 15 points to lead the Dragons. Izayiah Villafuerte added 14 points and Chappelle Whitney finished with 10 points.
“Everybody has counted us out,” Villafuerte said. “We are motivated every day to come in and work and show it to everybody. They know they can’t doubt us now.”
Stinnett led the Gators with 20 points.
“We’ve got to figure out how to win,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “We haven’t had a winning streak or a losing streak this year. We are so up and down, indecisive. We pick and choose the effort moments of when we really want to play. That’s just not a good recipe in this district, in this region. You have to bring it every night, every possession.”
GHS 16 4 14 9 -- 43
WCHS 15 11 18 21 -- 65
GHS - C. Stinnett 20, Howard 8, Brown 7, Gaddis 4, B. Stinnett 2, Hartis 2.
WC - Lawrence 15, Villafuerte 14, Whitney 10, Glover 9, Carver 7, Unseld 6, Barnett 2, Garrett 2.
