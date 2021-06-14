Malik Jefferson and Jaida Tooley have continued to receive recognition after state championship performances over the weekend.
The Warren Central duo claimed the individual titles in the triple jump and high jump, respectively, in the KHSAA Class 2A state track and field meet in Lexington, and on Monday were named KTCCCA Track and Field Class 2A First Team All-State.
Tooley, recognized in the high jump, won the state event with a mark of 5-04.00. Jefferson had a meet-best mark of 42-07.75 to edge Paducah Tilghman's Tyler Jerome in the triple jump.
The two were joined by teammate La'Auhnni Lewis as Class 2A First Team All-State members, and Warren East's Tayanah Woods and Glasgow's Caroline Murphy also made the list.
Lewis, recognized in the 100-meter dash, placed second at state with a time of 12.53. Woods was recognized in the 100-meter hurdles after finishing second in the event at the state meet with a time of 15.97. Murphy was recognized for her performance in the high jump after finishing behind only Tooley in the event with her mark of 5-02.00. Murphy was also named Second Team in the 100-meter hurdles, an event in which she placed third in the state with a time of 16.28.
Also on the Class 2A Second Team All-State team from Glasgow was Jamarri Mack in the 200 meters, the girls' 4x100-meter relay team and the boys' 4x200-meter relay team. Mack finished fourth at state (22.61), while the 4x100 relay team was third (50.25) and the 4x200 team was fourth (1:32.36).
Warren Central's girls' 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams were recognized as Class 2A Second Team All-State after finishing fourth (50.90) and third (1:48.50) in those events at state, respectively. Warren East's Amiyah Carter was named to the Class 2A Second Team in the long jump after finishing third in the state with a mark of 17-04.50.
Named to Class 3A Second Team All-State were Bowling Green's Easton Barlow in the triple jump and South Warren's Megan Kitchens in the 800-meter run. Barlow placed fourth at the 3A state meet with a mark of 43-07.00 and Kitchens was third with a time 2:20.33.