LEXINGTON – The magical run for the Warren Central boys’ basketball team came up one point short of a state title after Saturday’s 43-42 setback to George Rogers Clark in the championship game of the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
And while there was disappointment following the game, there was also reflection of how this team came together this season – and the big run made in the state tournament against some of the best teams in Kentucky.
Warren Central finished 29-4, winning 17 straight before Saturday’s loss. The Dragons, ranked No. 5 in the final AP statewide poll, opened with an overtime win against Male at Rupp Arena on Thursday. The next night Warren Central rallied past Region 1 champion Murray, the start of a grueling 24-hour stretch that also included a semifinal win over No. 3 Covington Catholic before facing No. 1 GRC in the title tilt.
“They are tough, have always been tough,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “We had a chance to win it. We ran out of gas a little bit tonight. Three games in 24 hours is tough. You have to have toughness to do that. We knocked off the No. 2 team and No. 3 team and were that close to beating the No. 1 team, so we have nothing to hang our heads about.”
Junior guard Izayiah Villafuerte said this season meant a lot.
“We had two seniors on the team and we wanted to get far,” he said. “We didn’t want to end our season at Diddle (in the Region 4 Tournament). The run we had was really good. We liked it.”
Jaiden Lawrence and Telan Durham-Caulfield were the only two seniors on the roster, with Lawrence the lone starting senior. For Lawrence, the run was special after the team won Region 4 his sophomore season in 2020 but never got to even travel to Lexington when the tournament was postponed and eventually canceled due to COVID-19.
“I feel like the players I played with are very special,” Lawrence said. “I feel like for sure they will be back next year. It just means a lot that we got to go to the last game of the season, the last two teams in Kentucky basketball.”
Unseld praised Lawrence’s leadership following Saturday’s championship game.
“He’s been unbelievable,” Unseld said. “He’s been part of a great run.
“... He’s been special – a great kid that comes from a great family. His development this year has been unbelievable. He didn’t care about anything but winning.”
With Warren Central returning the bulk of the roster, another deep run seems possible. Unseld was quick to deflect those questions following the game, choosing instead to encourage his players to take a break from basketball – perhaps even participating in other sports for the school.
“I’m going to take some time off,” Unseld said. “I want them to go play another sport. Go play some baseball, some football, run track. Malik Jefferson is a state champion in triple jump. Omari Glover is a heck’uva football player. I made my own son take up golf because I didn’t want him to just play basketball. I want them to do something else, let their bodies do something else to help school.
“We’ll get to basketball. We’ve got plenty of time. It's a long way to next year. I'm not thinking about next year right now."