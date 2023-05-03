Jewel Walterman had two hits and an RBI to lead the Warren Central softball team to a 3-1 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday at Warren Central High School - the program's first District 14 win since 2017.
Edith Burns added two hits for Warren Central (10-12 overall, 1-4 District 14), while Ning Cing had a hit and two RBIs.
Natalie Naftel earned the win, allowing an unearned run with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
Rheagan Gathright had two hits and an RBI for Bowling Green (2-16, 1-4), while JaNyah Perkins added two hits and a run scored.
South Warren 14, Greenwood 6
The Spartans tallied 17 hits to cruise to the win and wrap up the top seed in the District 14 Tournament.
McLaine Hudson finished with three hits, including a homer and three RBIs for South Warren (21-4 overall, 6-0 District 14). Kinleigh Russell added three hits and three RBIs, while Layla Ogden, Katie Walker, Jenna Lindsey and Kaylee Wilson all had two hits each.
Barren County 11, ACS 0, five innings
Chloe Witcher tossed a no-hitter, striking out four as Barren County (22-1 overall, 6-0 District 15) wrapped up a perfect regular season in district play.
Katie Murphy homered and tripled and drove in five for the Trojanettes, while Riley Reed added two doubles and three RBIs. Briley Aidala finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Glasgow 10, Caverna 0, five innings
Kayla Kirkpatrick had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Lady Scotties to the win.
Lucy Richardson and Jakylie Green added two hits each for Glasgow (10-9), while Teairra Saltsman finished with two RBIs.
Memphis Profitt earned the win, allowing two hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings.
Muhlenberg County 15, Warren East 4, six innings
Kenzie Upton's three hits and three RBIs weren't enough as Warren East (17-11) fell to Muhlenberg County in six innings.
Addison Lee added two hits for Warren East while Madison Hymer had a run scored and Lydia Jones finished with an RBI.
Owensboro 17, Edmonson County 9
Callie Webb had three hits and drove in three as Edmonson County (13-8) fell to Owensboro.
Addie Childress finished with three hits for the Lady Cats while Makayla Hogg and Kylee Williams had two hits and two RBIs each.
