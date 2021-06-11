Warren Central senior Jaida Tooley was competing in the final meet of her prep career at the KHSAA Class 2A state track and field meet in Lexington.
Warren Central sophomore Malik Jefferson competed in the state meet for the first time.
Both came away with state titles, with Tooley winning the high jump and Jefferson taking the triple jump.
Tooley, who won an indoor state title earlier this season, won with a jump of 5 feet, 04.02 inches to edge Glasgow’s Caroline Murphy.
“It is so surreal,” Tooley said. “I am so happy I get to end it this way on such a good note.”
Tooley said this is a culmination of a goal that she set after last season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was motivation all year,” Tooley said. “Because of COVID and all, I had been so down about track and everything. I kept pushing myself a lot, working hard to try and get here. I am so glad that I did.”
Jefferson won the triple jump with a jump of 42-07.75, edging Paducah Tilghman’s Jerome Taylor.
“It means a lot because this is my first year doing triple jump,” Jefferson said. “I didn’t expect this. I didn’t even know I had won at first until somebody told me.”
While Jefferson was surprised, Warren Central coach Aaron Carver said he knew Jefferson, a basketball player asked to join the team this season, was capable of excelling.
“Going into today I knew he was the X-factor,” Carver said. “I told him these other guys aren’t used to jumping in the rain. If you go 42 you are probably going to win it. He jumped in the rain at South Warren a lot this year. It always rained. He just did his thing. He is a stud waiting to happen. He still hasn’t reached his potential."
Tooley, who added a 13th-place finish in the 200 meters (27.22), helped Warren Central's girls finish eighth in the the state meet with 32 points. Christian Academy of Louisville won the girls' competition with 80 points. Warren East was 14th with 21.5 points and Glasgow was 16th with 20 points.
In the boys' meet, Mercer County won the team title with 78.5 points. Glasgow was 18th with 14 points, Warren Central was 22nd with 10 points and Butler County was 26th with six points.
Warren Central's La'Auhnni Lewis tallied state runner-up honors in the girls' 100 meters with a time of 12.53 seconds. The Lady Dragons' Mia Cardillo was sixth in the triple jump (33-11.50) and Yapembe Yagabo was 17th in the high jump (4-06) and 20th in the long jump (14-02.25).
Warren Central's quartet of Kelsey Lazo, Ariana Simmons, Tooley and Lewis took third in the 800 relay (1:48.50) and fourth in the 400 relay (50.90).
Tayanah Woods paced Warren East's girls with a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles (15.97), plus an eighth-place finish in the high jump (4-10). Amiyah Carter was third in the long jump (17-04.50) and eighth in the 100 (12.86). Natalie Harrell finished fifth in the high jump (4-10) and Caroline Forrester was seventh in the shot put (31-11.25).
The Lady Raiders' Kaylee Miller just missed a scoring finish in the shot put (ninth, 31-02.00) and was 21st in the discus (73-06). Jillian Harrell was 10th in the triple jump (32-04.00) and 13th in the 100 hurdles (18.30), and Laila Sells was 17th in the discus (80-07).
Warren East's Cheyenne Stark, Jillian Harrell, Natajia Alexander and Carter finished ninth in the 400 relay (52.54). Stark, Reagan Lawson, Alexander and Carter were 14th in the 800 relay (1:54.76).
For Glasgow's girls, Caroline Murphy was second in the high jump (5-02), third in the 100 hurdles (16.28) and 10th in the 300 hurdles (50.99). The Lady Scotties' 400 relay of Kierra Green, Mikiya Fogle, Murphy and Maryonna Bradley finished third in 50.25), while the 800 relay of Green, Fogle, Amara Contreras and Bradley was ninth in 1:51.20. Bradley also competed in the 200 (10th, 26.83).
Other area girls' athletes in action Friday were Franklin-Simpson's Kaydin Alexander in the shot put (11th, 30-03.25) and Butler County's Bailey Moore in the long jump (16th, 14-11.25).
In the boys' competition, Glasgow's Jamarri Mack was fourth in the 200 (22.61) and 10th in the 100 (11.24). The Scotties' 800 relay of Carter McKeever, Rico Crowder, Mack and Jay Long took fourth (1:32.36), and that same quartet was fifth in the 400 relay (44.28). Long added an 11th-place finish in the long jump (19-11.50).
Butler County's 800 relay of Josh Morris, Wyatt Stratton, Bowen Kirby and Landon Binion took sixth (1:32.82). The Bears' Kirby, Binion, Trey Stovall and Stratton also took sixth in the 1,600 relay (3:37.02). In the 3,200 relay, Stovall, Stratton, Jacob Camp and Kirby finished eighth (8:50.83). Binion added a ninth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (43.00).
Warren Central's 400 relay of Izayiah Villafuerte, Malik Jefferson, Summy Manirakiza and Deanglo Patterson took 13th (1:34.19), and that same group was 12th in the 400 relay (45.79). Patterson added a 16th-place finish in the 200 (23.47).
Warren East's Kavon Faison was 12th in the long jump (19-10.75) and 14th in the 200 (23.36), Isaiah Andrews finished 11th in the high jump (5-08) and Isaiah Ghee was 13th in the triple jump (39-05.00).
The Raiders' Faison, Ghee, Damien Boards and Connor Doyle took 16th in both the 800 relay (1:35.15) and 400 relay (46.15).