Thomas Carta, who serves as the head wrestling coach for the four Warren County high schools, has been named as the Kentucky Wrestling Officials Association's Coach of the Year.
Carta, the head coach of Greenwood, South Warren, Warren Central and Warren East – wrestlers from the schools practice together but compete in KHSAA tournaments as separate teams – led the third-year programs to new heights this past season under the umbrella Warren County wrestling team designation.
Warren County advanced three wrestlers to the KHSAA state tournament competition after having two – South Warren freshman Kayden York and Greenwood sophomore Erik Gavitt – reach the championship round in the Region 2 tournament at Hart County. York became the Warren County’s first-ever regional champion when he won the 113-pound title, while Gavitt finished as runner-up in the 190-pound class.
Warren East sophomore Jaron Mank, who finished fourth in the heavyweight class, also earned a spot in the KHSAA state tournament. The state tournament concluded this past weekend at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
Earlier this season, South Warren junior Hunter Mosley finished in fifth place in the 132-pound class at the Kentucky Wrestling Coaches Association Girls’ State Tournament on Feb. 4 at Tates Creek High School in Lexington.