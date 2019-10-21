The Warren East volleyball team used a complete effort in Monday’s District 14 Tournament opening round, breezing past host Warren Central 3-0 (25-12, 25-6, 25-14).
Nine Lady Raiders recorded multiple kills to help Warren East (18-15) advance to face top seed Greenwood on Tuesday.
“We wanted to come in here and get the first game out of the way,” Warren East coach Gary Bloyd said. “Get it over with and get ready to focus (on Greenwood).”
Warren East’s strong play at the net began in Game 1, when the Lady Raiders tallied 11 total kills from six different players. WEHS used an 11-2 run in the first set to break a 5-all tie to take control and steadily pull away.
Warren Central scored the first two points in the second set, but Warren East answered with a 7-1 run to take the lead and never look back.
Aaliyah Smith had four kills in Game 2, while Jordan Fulkerson added three kills and three aces.
“A lot of playing Warren Central is staying consistent and not letting those weird balls get us,” Fulkerson said. “It was kind of shaky in the beginning, but we got it and I think we managed to do it.”
The Lady Raiders used a 10-2 run early in Game 3 and held off a small charge by the Lady Dragons late to secure the match and move on to Tuesday’s semifinal round.
Fulkerson led Warren East with six kills and three assists. Morgan Krisher had five kills and two aces with Smith, Caroline Forrester and Olivia Price all recording four kills each.
Bloyd said Monday’s win was a good way to get a lot of his players acclimated to postseason volleyball.
“I was trying to get the younger girls a little district tournament experience,” Bloyd said. “What you saw was a lot of sophomores and a lot of juniors get some experience under their belt for next year. Tomorrow you won’t see as many changes.”
Abcd Narruhn and Deja Barbee had two kills each for Warren Central, which finished the season 1-18.
Warren East advances to face Greenwood at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Warren Central High School. Greenwood swept the Lady Raiders in both meetings in the regular season.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Bloyd said. “Greenwood is good. They’ve got the right stuff, but I think our girls are just as good. We are going to fight for every point and see what happens in the end.”
