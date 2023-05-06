Friday was a busy night for Warren East’s Trevor Hudnall.
First, Hudnall was one of the seniors honored prior to the baseball team’s 9-1 win over Elizabethtown.
Then, Hudnall proceeded to head over to the track and help the boys’ track and field team pick up the victory in the Raiders Classic. Hudnall was named the male track athlete of the meet after picking up wins in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs.
Hudnall won the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 00.96 seconds, and the 1,600 in a time of 4:27.97.
“It was a pretty big day,” Hudnall said. “I ran a (personal record) in the (1,600). I don’t think it is a PR in the 800, but it is pretty close too. It was a pretty exciting day to do so well in both events.”
Teammate Isaiah Ghee was named the male field athlete of the meet after picking up wins in the triple jump and long jump. Ghee also joined Romello Meade, Connor Doyle and Le Quentin Flippin to win the 4X100-meter relay.
Other local competitors who won during the male portion of Friday’s meet included Meade in the 110-meter hurdles, Butler County’s Gage Beasley in the 300-meter hurdles, Warren Central’s Deangelo Patterson in the 100-meter dash, Butler County’s Kyle Chambers in the 400-meter dash, Warren East’s Isiah Summers in the high jump, Warren East’s Dratavyn Barber in the shot put and Barren County’s Joseph Hutchison in the pole vault.
Patterson, Malik Jefferson, Cameron Burnett and Baird Heredia won the 4X200-meter relay for Warren Central, while Butler County’s Ryder Harbaugh, Case Hooten, Landon Henderson and Parker Smith won the 4X800-meter relay.
Butler County finished second behind Warren East in the team standings, with North Laurel finishing third.
Hudnall, who signed to run with Western Kentucky on Thursday, said Friday’s meet was nice prep for the region tournament later this month.
“I’ve kinda already hit the goals I set for myself at the beginning of the season,” Hudnall said. “Would have never thought I would be here right now, but I’m just going to try to keep PRing the next few races then region and state.”
On the girls’ side, Greenwood took the team title edging Warren East and Apollo -- who tied for second.
Anna Drexel led the way for the Lady Gators, named the female athlete of the meet after wins in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dash. She also anchored the 4X400-meter relay team, finishing first with teammates Caroline Freeman, Claire Ellington and Lily Clark.
“It felt pretty awesome,” Drexel said. “We definitely wanted to get a faster time in the 4X4 we just ran. We shaved off our PR by about four seconds, so that puts us in a really good spot entering region.”
The relay team won in a time of 9:43.32. Drexel took the 100 in 12.7 seconds, the 200 in 26.43 seconds and the 400 in 58.98 seconds.
“Individually I always try to get faster times each time I go out, but tonight wasn’t really my night,” Drexel said. “I ran four events. Everybody on the team tonight was trying to do what they plan on doing at region. I’m gonna do four events at region, so I was prepping my body for that. My girls secured the W for the entire meet, so I am very excited about that.”
Like Hudnall, Drexel said Friday’s meet was a good barometer for region later this month.
“Our team is a very strong unit,” Drexel said. “We are trying to hopefully win a region championship. It’s going to take a lot of grit, but I think we can do it.
“Individually I’m just going to try to do the best in every race I face and see what happens.”
Other local individual winners on Friday included South Warren’s Megan Kitchens in the 800-meter run, Greenwood’s Kaydee Wooldridge in the 1,600-meter run, Barren County’s Gracie Reed in the 3,200-meter run, Warren East’s Tayanah Woods in the 110-meter hurdles, Glasgow’s Caroline Murphy in the high jump, Warren East’s Madison Lawson in the triple jump and Greenwood’s Kayleigh Richards in the modified shot put.
Woods joined Cheyenne Stark, Makenna Rine and Amiyah Carter to win the 4X100-meter relay and the 4X200 meter relay, while Clark, Ellington, Charlotte Johnson and Kylee Sutton won the 4X800-meter relay.