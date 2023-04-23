Warren East's boys' track and field team claimed first-place honors at Saturday's Great Gator Invitational hosted by Greenwood at Warren Central High School.
The Raiders tallied 100 points to edge out runner-up Butler County (98.5). Greenwood (85) was next, followed by Meade County (70.5), Elizabethtown (69), Warren Central (66), Bullitt Central (49), Portland (Tenn.) (48), South Warren (31.5), Logan County (27.5), Glasgow (24), Dickson County (Tenn.) (17), Franklin-Simpson (8), Russellville (4) and Nelson County (1).
In the girls' competition, Elizabethtown topped the field with 112 points. Greenwood (104.5) was second, followed by Dickson County (88), Warren East (84), South Warren (64), Glasgow (58), Meade County (48), Warren Central (37.5), Nelson County (33), Franklin-Simpson (20), Russellville (17), Butler County (15), Portland (10) and Logan County (4).
Butler County's Parker Smith won the boys' outstanding track athlete award after winning three individual events. Smith took first in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 4.87 seconds), the 1,600 (4:37.16) and 3,200 (10:13.45).
Warren Central's Malik Jefferson won the boys' outstanding field athlete award after taking first in both the long jump (20 feet, 2 inches) and triple jump (43-04.00).
Elizabethtown's Ella Johnson won the girls' outstanding track athlete honor after breaking the meet record in the 1,600 (5:05.33), while Elizabethtown's Claire Springsteen won the girls' outstanding field athlete award after taking first in both the shot put (29-07.50) and discus (85-00).
Warren East's boys' team got individual wins from Dratavyn Barber in the shot put (48-02.00), Isiah Summers in the high jump (6-02) and Romello Meade in the 300 hurdles (40.57). The Raiders' quartet of Brayden Lightfoot, Meade, Connor Doyle and Le Quintin Flippin claimed first-place honors in the 400 relay (45.44).
Joining Smith as individual winners for Butler County's boys was Kyle Chambers in the 400 (52.01). The Bears also won 1,600 relay, as Gage Beasley, Ryder Harbaugh, Carson Davis and Chambers teamed up to finish in 3:40.28.
Timmy Sohn scored an event win for host Greenwood in the pole vault (10-00.00).
Warren Central's Deanglo Patterson joined Malik Jefferson as a two-time winner, taking first in both the 100 (11.38) and 200 (22.55). Cameron Burnett, Jefferson, Patterson and Baird Heredia teamed up to win the 800 relay (1:34.80).
South Warren's Charlie Hendrix won the 110 hurdles (15.84).
In the girls' competition, Greenwood's Anna Drexel posted wins in both the 100 (12.58) and 200 (26.06). The Lady Gators' Lilly Clark added a win in the 400 (1:02.20), and Greenwood's quartet of Charlotte Johnson, Caroline Freeman, Clark and Drexel won the 1,600 relay (4:14.48).
Warren East got an individual win from Tayanah Woods in the 100 hurdles (16.27), and the Lady Raiders' Cheyenne Stark, Makenna Rine, Woods and Amiyah Carter teamed up to win the 800 relay (1:49.03).
Katelyn Best tallied a victory for South Warren in the 3,200 (12:02.60).
Glasgow's Caroline Murphy set a new meet record in winning the high jump (5-04), and Cynthia Austin added a win for the Lady Scotties in the triple jump (32-01.50).
Lake Cumberland Classic
Bowling Green's Dontaie Rucker and Jon Hunter picked up individual wins to help the Purples finish fifth in the boys' team standings at the Lake Cumberland Classic on Saturday in Somerset.
Rucker took first-place honors in the long jump (21-11.00), while Hunter won the triple jump (43-07.00).
Bowling Green's boys tallied 60 points to finish fifth in the 18-team field. Corbin won with 140 points.
In the 16-team girls' meet, Leslie County won with 147 points. Bowling Green was 12th with 10 points.