The Warren East football team picked up its first-ever road playoff win with a 33-14 victory at Russell County on Friday.
Nolan Ford, who was injured in the first meeting between the two schools, had 281 yards passing and four touchdowns while adding 56 yards rushing and another score on the ground.
“We weren’t aware of that strange statistic when we first saw that last night,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “It was a good win. I am really happy for our team and our players. We’ve certainly grown a lot in the last few weeks and we are happy to get that first-ever road playoff win.”
Tray Price had six catches for 160 yards and two scores, Dee Gilbert had six catches for 121 yards and two scores, while KJ Alexander added 78 yards rushing for the Raiders.
Logan County 50, Hopkins County Central 30
Logan County’s Anthony Woodard had a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown and added two more scores – one rushing and one receiving – as the host Cougars rolled to a 50-30 win over Hopkins County Central in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Woodard finished with three catches for 87 yards and a score, plus added 33 yards rushing with a touchdown.
Wyatt Blake paced the Cougars with 115 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Ryan Rayno added 73 rushing yards and a TD, while Davin Yates, Maurice Gordon and Jaden Sells each chipped in with a rushing touchdown.
Glasgow 48, Adair County 21
Host Glasgow opened the Class 3A state playoffs with a 48-21 win over Adair County on Friday.
The Scotties piled up 472 yards of total offense. Jay Long had 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Hunter Scott finished with 120 rushing yards and three TDs. Kieran Stockton added 65 yards rushing, and Andrew Phillips had 58 yards rushing in the win.
Glasgow quarterback Easton Jessie was 3-of-5 passing for 77 yards, including a touchdown pass to Jayden Weyrauch.
The Scotties forced three turnovers. Tad Shelton finished with a team-high seven tackles.
Edmonson County 26, Clinton County 12
Clay Walden had a huge night for host Edmonson County in Friday’s 26-12 win over Clinton County in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Walden had a 102-yard interception return for a touchdown, hauled in a 35-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jon Smith and connected on field goals of 30 and 43 yards for the Wildcats.
Logan Davis added a rushing touchdown for Edmonson (4-3).
North Hardin 42, Barren County 6
Host North Hardin ended Barren County’s season Friday night with a 42-6 win in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Barren County’s Gavin Withrow had a 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
The Trojans finished 2-6 overall.
