LEXINGTON -- The Warren East softball team’s magical postseason run came to an end with a 7-5, eight-inning loss to Green County in the quarterfinals of the state softball tournament on Friday at John Cropp Stadium.
Warren East (27-14-1) battled back from two deficits, but was unable to overcome a trio of homers from Green County -- including a three-run home run in the eighth that gave the Dragons the lead for good.
“What a great run,” Warren East coach Philip McKinney said. “The kids didn’t stop fighting. They got the tying run to second there at the end. The bottom of the lineup got it to the top and the top continued to push through. We gave ourselves a chance. That’s all anyone can ask.”
Green County (32-11) entered the game with a state-best 53 homers on the season. The long ball proved to be the decisive weapon Friday.
Warren East threatened in each of the first two innings, but it was Green County which struck first -- with Katlyn Milby’s homer to left in the fourth the Dragons' first hit of the game.
The Lady Raiders answered in the bottom of the inning with a two-run, pinch-hit double from Rileigh Jones that made the score 2-1.
The Dragons regained the lead in the sixth on a two-run homer by Tanlee Hudgins, but a sacrifice fly from Rylee Carter tied the score 3-all in the bottom of the inning.
It remained tied until the eighth, when Green County had the first three batters reach. Hudgins' sacrifice fly to center gave Green County the lead and Tatum Caulk followed with a three-run homer that bounced over the top of the wall in left to make the score 7-3.
Warren East tried to rally in the bottom of the inning. Madison Hymer tripled with one out and scored on Emma Markham’s two-out single two batters later.
Harley Stringfield singled to put two runners on and Lucy Patterson made the score 7-5 with an RBI single. Haylie Brasel was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Maude Forrester’s pop up was snared at third to end the rally -- and Warren East’s season.
“I’m very proud of us and proud of that last inning,” Patterson said. “We could have went down 7-3, but we just kept fighting. Everybody stayed up in the dugout.”
Patterson, who finished with three hits, was named to the all-tournament team. Hymer also finished with three hits, while Addison Lee scored two runs.
Emma Markham finished with 11 strikeouts, ending her season with a school record 363 strikeouts for the season.
The loss ended the prep careers for Patterson and fellow seniors Harley Stringfield, Shelby White and Sarah Epley. The Lady Raiders won three region titles and advanced to the state championship game in 2018 and 2019. Warren East did not play last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m sad I have to leave, but I am just glad what our senior class has done,” Patterson said. “I can’t wait to see what the next group does.”
And McKinney is hopeful the returning players can build off a postseason run that included a win over No. 15 Greenwood in the District 14 Tournament and a walk-off victory over No. 1 South Warren in the Region 4 title game.
“I’m proud of the girls,” McKInney said. “I’m proud of where the program is and where the program is heading.”
GCHS 000 102 04 -- 7 8 1
WEHS 000 201 02 -- 5 12 0
WP: Milby LP: Markham