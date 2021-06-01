The Warren East girls’ track and field team made the most of its home track, winning the team title in the Class 2A, Region 2 meet on Tuesday at Warren East High School.
Warren East finished with 106 points, beating runner-up Bardstown by 11 points to earn the team title.
“We’ve been planning on (winning the region),” Warren East freshman Amiya Carter said. “We have been doing well at other meets, but this is a really big meet so it’s better.”
Carter picked up an individual win in the long jump and finished second in the 200-meter dash to help the Lady Raiders capture the team title. She said racing on her home track helped her to relax.
“I like it,” Carter said. “I do it every day at practice, so this is like another day at practice to me to have a meet here.”
Warren East also got a win from Caroline Forrester in the shot put, with Tanayah Woods placing second in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, Kaylee Miller finishing second in the shot put, Jillian Harrell finishing second in the triple jump and Emma McGuffey finishing second in the 3,200-meter run.
Warren Central’s Jaida Tooley picked up a win in the high jump and was second in the 200-meter dash. She joined teammates La’Auhnni Lewis, Kelsey Lazo and Ariana Simmons to win the 4X200-meter relay, with the same group finishing second in the 4X100-meter relay.
“I feel like I pushed myself a lot harder this time than I ever have,” Tooley said. “It feels good that I won and continue on in my last year at state.”
Lewis won the 100-meter dash, Warren Central’s Mia Cardillo won the triple jump, Franklin-Simpson’s Kaydin Alexander won the discus, Glasgow’s Maryonna Bailey won the 200-meter dash and Glasgow’s Caroline Murphy won the 100-meter hurdles.
Murphy and Bradley joined Kierra Green and Mikiya Fogle to win the 4X100-meter relay, while Murphy finished second in the high jump.
Butler County’s Bailey Moore finished second in the long jump.
On the boys’ side, Glasgow’s Jamari Mack finished second in the 100- and 200-meter dash. Mack, Carter McKeever, Rico Crowder and Jay Long combined to win the 4X200-meter relay, while finishing second in the 4X100-meter relay.
“I feel like I did well, but as a team we did the best we possibly could,” Mack said. “We shaved a lot of our times down and we have some really competitive times going into state. It just feels great to be out here. It was a nice day to get out here and run.”
Butler County’s Landon Binion finished second in 110-meter hurdles before coming back to win the 300-meter hurdles.
“I came prepared to try my best and win,” Binion said. “Getting second in the 110 bummed me out for a second, but I know I can beat the guy when it comes to state.”
Warren East’s Isaiah Andrews finished second in the high jump.
John Hardin won the boys’ team title with 86 points, edging out Thomas Nelson.
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for state, with at-large berths determined after completion of all region meets.
The Class 2A state track and field meet will take place June 10 at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Complex in Lexington.{&end}