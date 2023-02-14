It was another down to the wire test for the Warren East boys’ basketball team, which stayed hot with a 54-51 win over Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday at Warren East High School.
Warren East (18-8) got hot from long distance to erase a halftime deficit, but had to hold off a late charge from the Wildcats to make it 12 wins in the last 14 games.
“Looking back I may not be the brightest guy playing six games in the last nine days, but we’ve had a lot of really tough games,” WE coach Kyle Benge said. “I think it is really going to help us moving forward in the district tournament next week. You want to be playing your best basketball at the end of the season.”
Warren East started hot, building a 14-4 lead five minutes in before Franklin-Simpson (15-9) came roaring back. The Wildcats scored 17 straight to turn a double-digit deficit into a 21-14 lead.
The Raiders were able to pull even 23-all, but Franklin scored six straight -- propelling the Wildcats to a 29-24 halftime lead.
Warren East scored the first five points in the second half to tie the score again. Gavin Dickerson briefly gave the Wildcats the lead again before Connor Doyle hit a 3-pointer to give the Raiders a 32-31 advantage. Warren East hit four 3s in the final three minutes -- three from Doyle -- to extend the lead to 41-33 heading into the fourth.
Brenden Bratcher opened the fourth with another 3 from the Raiders to push the margin to 11 points. Franklin-Simpson answered with five straight to stop the momentum and slowly chipped away, pulling within 54-51 with 0:54.7 seconds left.
DeMarcus Hogan missed a 3 that could have tied it in the final 20 seconds. The Raiders missed four free throws to give Franklin-Simpson one more chance, but Gabe Jones missed a 3 in the waning seconds and Dane Parsley got the defensive rebound as time expired to secure the win.
“You have to give Franklin credit,” Benge said. “They’ve had our number the last three years. We were 0-3 against them coming in. They are long. They are athletic. Their 1-3-1 really gives us fits, but I thought we did a really good job in the second half attacking it more and getting good shots.
“I’m happy for all of our seniors. Anytime you can get a win on Senior Night is nice, but especially against a caliber team like we just played.”
Isaiah Andrews led the Raiders with 10 points, while Doyle and Ka Jarius Barber added nine points each.
“We can finish out games a lot better than we have in past years,” Andrews said. “I feel like last year we probably would have lost that game. They would have come back. We wouldn’t have been able to defend. This year our defense after Christmas break has really turned up to where we are an elite defense now.”
Jalen Briscoe led Franklin-Simpson with 19 points. The Wildcats were outrebounded by Warren East 35-22.
“We have to do a better job on the glass,” Franklin-Simpson coach Dee Spencer said. “I feel like that was the difference in the game. They made eight 3s and we were still in the game. We just have to do a better job cleaning up the glass.”
Both teams wrap up the regular season at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Warren East will play at Monroe County, while Franklin-Simpson will host Glasgow.
FSHS 13 16 4 18 -- 51
WEHS 14 10 17 13 -- 54
FS -- Briscoe 19, G. Dickerson 10, Jones 8, Hogan 7, Gamble 7.
WE -- Andrews 10, Doyle 9, Barber 9, Murrell 6, Duncan 6, Bratcher 6, Rigsby 5, S. Ghee 2, Parsley 1.
Franklin-Simpson 58, Warren East 40, girls
The Lady Cats used a quick start and a strong finish to earn the win over the Lady Raiders -- Franklin-Simpson’s ninth win in the last 10 games.
“We have the mindset of how do we use these last two games to prepare for that Monday night district game (against Russellville),” Franklin-Simpson coach Ashley Taylor said. “That was a big thing for us -- once we were able to get that lead, we were able to maintain and finish it off.”
Franklin-Simpson (16-9) opened the night with a 15-0 run, but Warren East (7-20) answered with a 16-5 run to trim the deficit to four.
The Lady Cats pushed the margin back to 27-18 at the half, but again Warren East chipped away -- getting as close as three after a 3 from Sam Carver midway through the third.
Warren East was still within striking distance -- down six late in the third quarter -- before Franklin-Simpson used another 15-0 run to get separation and cruise in the final two minutes.
Katelyn McAlister led the Lady Cats with 15 points, connecting on five 3-pointers.
“I’ve been struggling the last couple of games, so I really just came in here just thinking to shoot it and whatever the results are let it be,” McAlister said. “It felt really good to see them go in and do what I could for the team. It does boost my confidence.”
Rileigh Jones led the Lady Raiders with 10 points.
“That first quarter we dug ourselves a hole and we had to fight back, which we did,” Warren East coach Jenny Neville said. “They always fight back. They never give up, but Franklin is a good team. They took our punch and they punched back. They are a tough team to beat when you get down.”
Franklin-Simpson hosts Glasgow at 6 p.m. on Thursday, while Warren East plays at Monroe County at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
FSHS 17 10 16 15 -- 58
WEHS 10 8 16 6 -- 40
FS -- McAlister 15, Brown 9, Savage 8, Partinger 7, Johnson 6, Smith 6, Spears 4, Spencer 2, Knight 1.
WE -- Ri. Jones 10, Carver 6, K. Lawson 6, M. Lawson 6, Bratcher 2, Ra. Jones 2, Wolf 2, Upton 2, Pearson 2, Martter 2.