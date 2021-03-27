The Warren East softball team entered last season looking to make the state championship for a third straight year, but that quest was put on hold when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now the Lady Raiders are back, with the same goal in mind. Despite losing several key seniors from last year’s core, Warren East still has an experienced roster back with four players that played in the 2019 state tournament.
That experience not only makes Warren East the team to beat in District 14 and Region 4, but the Lady Raiders begin the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the statewide coaches’ poll – the first time the program has been ranked No. 1.
Senior catcher Harley Stringfield, senior center fielder Lucy Patterson and junior Emma Young bring plenty of experience in the field, while junior pitcher Emma Markham will anchor the staff.
Freshman pitcher Maude Forrester and senior pitcher Sarah Epley will look to give coach Philip McKinney depth in the circle.
A trio of freshmen – Haylie Brasel, Madison Hymer and Rylee Carter – and senior second baseman Shelby White are also expected to contribute right away.
It’s a mix that has McKinney excited about the season. He said the younger players were a little nervous during last week’s scrimmage, but are ready for the challenge.
“They understand where our program is, what has been done in front of them,” McKinney said. “They understand the big spotlight and that all eyes are on them, but they are excited about that opportunity. They just want to add to the tradition we have here at Warren East.”
South Warren enters the season looking to challenge, ranked No. 10 in the state in the preseason coaches’ poll.
Senior Emily Reynolds and junior Selynna Metcalfe will anchor the pitching staff, with Kendall Willingham also expected to do some pitching.
Offensively, the Spartans return Elly Bennett, Caroline Pitcock and Carrie Enlow, with sophomore Katie Walker among the younger players expected to contribute right away.
“We feel pretty confident about this year,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “We did lose some strong seniors last year, but (with what we have) coming back I think we are going to be good this year. We’ve got some girls that are willing to work hard. They’ve played together for several years and that seems to help jell everything together.”
Greenwood loses one senior, Reagan Fletcher, but has an experienced group back that includes seniors Allison Bush and Kaitlyn Wilson.
Bush and Kayden Murray both have experience in the circle, with Edmonson County transfer Josi Morrison adding depth to the pitching staff.
Juniors Allyson Smith and Caitlyn Oliver are among the returning offensive players.
“I’ve got a really talented group,” Greenwood coach Taylor Proctor said. “As much as I hate to lose Reagan, I’ve got a great group coming back. I’ve got two seniors this year that are great leaders and great assets to our team.
“Our district is so tough that when you have to play all those teams two times it really does prepare you well, not just for the district tournament, but hopefully a regional run. Then if you make it out of the region you are in pretty good shape.”
Bowling Green will look to compete with two seniors – Hallie Hamilton and Kassidy Mason – and a deep junior class.
Pitchers Payton Briley and Savannah Jones are both back, along with Elizabeth Richey, Ava Bennett, Emma Huskey and Chloe Potter. The roster includes several players that are still playing basketball, so coach Dermont Franklin said the team will try to hold the fort down until they get back.
“In the past we have actually played pretty well against those teams early, it’s just as the game goes on their experience takes over,” Franklin said. “We’ve been working on that a lot this year, trying to stay focused the entire game – make sure we don't make errors that don’t cost us late in the game.
“We are an older team, so hopefully that stuff will go out the window and we should be able to compete in this district.”
Warren Central will look to rebuild with coach Brian Thorpe. The Lady Dragons' roster features three seniors – Megan Wyllie, Takiyah Whitfield and Montana Price.
Wyllie and sophomore Natalie Naftel are expected to anchor the pitching staff.
Thorpe said the district will be a challenge.
“Honestly, it’s difficult,” Thorpe said. “We just don’t have the numbers the other schools do, so that makes it difficult. The girls we do have are excited and ready to play. We are hoping for a good season.”