It’s another Friday night at Barren County for the Warren East football, which will face the Trojans at 7 p.m.
One week after falling to Greenwood 38-6 in the Don Franklin Auto Trojan Trail Turf War at Barren County, Warren East (1-1) will face a Trojans team that has started 2-0.
Both teams boast quarterbacks capable of changing the game with either their arm or their legs. Warren East junior Dane Parsley has been a dual threat since arriving on the scene in his freshman season, while Barren County junior QB Tate Spillman is off to a good start – rushing for a team-best 210 yards while throwing for 283 yards in the first two games.
“He is a monster when it comes to running the ball,” Warren East coach Tanner Hall said. “He’s only 140 pounds and he is still a load to carry down. It’s going to be a good game. We have to play well or else they are going to come out and jump on us as well.”
Hall said the Raiders battled through the heat and injuries to two defensive players in last week’s loss to Greenwood. According to Hall, sophomore linebacker Chris Taylor is out for a little bit with a broken bone in his foot while the Raiders hope to have senior defensive back Jackson Young available this week.
Despite the adversity, Hall said he was happy with the way his team fought.
“I was proud of our kids continuing to try in the second half,” Hall said. “On the last play of the game, running a kickoff return back, we could have just caught that ball and said, ‘Well, let’s go home.’ I was not upset with our kids’ effort at all. Our execution is where we have to pick it up in all three facets of the game.”
Barren County coach Tommy Muse said Spillman has done a good job with the offense so far.
“With our personnel this is kind of where we feel we need to be offensively,” Muse said. “I know last year we had two big backs in Cody Rito and Donovan Bradshaw and we had Aiden Miller, who if we had to have a play we would try to get him the ball. This year Tate is a weapon, which changes defenses because you have to know where he is at at all times.
“But it’s not just one guy that we are trying to get the ball to offensively. They all contribute and it makes the defenses stay honest. Warren East lost a lot of pieces, but they are really athletic up front with their front seven and their secondary is pretty good too. It will be a good test to see where we are at. Usually that third or fourth game of the season you really found out how good, or how bad, your team really is.”
Muse said his team will have to play mistake-free football on offense and for his defense to not allow the Raiders to get into space in order to be successful on Friday.
Hall said Warren East’s success will come down to one thing – execution.
“It’s simple things,” Hall said. “Going left instead of going right, running a hitch instead of a go – what we should be doing is there. We are just so dang inexperienced that we are not executing where we need to be executing at.”
“We’ve changed up a few compositions. I’ve had Tray Price in the slot. We are going to move him back outside a little bit. I’ve told Dane he’s basically got a green light at this point and time. The first game we were saving his legs a little bit. The second game they kind of jumped on us. Dane is going to have the green light, we are going to run him ragged basically.”
Hall added that he expects another strong challenge from Barren County.
“They are going to run to the ball as hard as possible,” Hall said. “They’ve got some big kids up front. Their defensive line tries to create havoc. They are going to give us a great pass rush. They like to blitz a lot.”{&end}