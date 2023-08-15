Raiders win 49-48 over Daviess County in overtime
Warren East’s Tray Price (5) catches a pass as Daviess County’s Russ Crowe (6) tries to tackle him in the Raiders’ 49-48 win over Daviess County in overtime at Warren East High School on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

The Tanner Hall era has begun at Warren East High School.