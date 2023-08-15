The Tanner Hall era has begun at Warren East High School.
After serving as the offensive line coach last season, Hall replaces longtime head coach Jeff Griffith – who is now at Eastern Kentucky.
“You go through basically three feelings,” Hall said. “The first one is excitement. The second one is shock. Immediately after that shock goes away you are looking at, OK we had a plan to prepare for this … let’s start to execute it. Let’s start working out. Let’s start developing this offense that we are going to work for. Let’s find that new defensive coordinator.
“You are going to see a brand of football that is very similar to Warren East High School, but with flair on it.”
Hall inherits a program with plenty of pieces in place from last year’s 12-1 team that advanced to the region championship game.
Junior quarterback Dane Parsley was a double threat last season, throwing for 1,880 yards and 30 touchdowns while adding 1,562 yards rushing and 27 scores.
“I can’t say enough about that young man as a person and as a player,” Hall said. “Obviously he is an X factor and you look at the rest of our roster … we got some weapons to work with and we will be utilizing all of them.”
The pieces include leading receiver Tray Price, who totaled 838 yards and 12 scores last season.
“The connection I have with Dane is pretty solid,” Price said. “I’ve been playing with him for three years now. As the season goes on the connection gets even better.”
The Raiders do lose 1,000-yard rusher Quinton Hollis, but have some guys ready to step up including senior Maddox Tarrence and sophomore Chris Taylor, who had 50 carries for 280 yards and four scores as a freshman.
Hall said the biggest question will be on the offensive line, where Ka Jarius Barber is the only full-time returner. Seniors Ethan Richardson, Jacob Dearmond and sophomore Greyson Blair are among the players looking to join Barber in the trenches.
Defensively, leading tackler Josh Collins returns. Tarrence and Price were both big factors in the secondary last season, with senior linebacker Matthew Cowles also returning.
The Raiders will be tested in a new-look district that will feature six teams. Warren East and Allen County-Scottsville are the only remaining district foes from last season, joining Logan County, Calloway County, Hopkinsville and Paducah Tilghman – which advanced to the 3A state title game.
“I believe it is the most competitive district in the state of Kentucky,” Hall said. “You are looking at a four-team race for district champion. Allen County is always going to give you the best game ever. Logan County was a district champion last year and (last month) we got to see Paducah Tilghman for the first time in 7-on-7s. We are excited about the challenge.”
The non-district schedule includes Daviess County, Greenwood and a pair of former district rivals in Warren Central and Franklin-Simpson.
Warren East 2023 schedule
•Aug. 18 – Daviess County
Aug. 25 – Greenwood
Sept. 1 – at Barren County
Sept. 8 – at Warren Central
Sept. 15 – at Calloway County
Sept. 22 – Hopkinsville
Sept. 29 – Allen County-Scottsville
Oct. 13 – Paducah Tilghman
Oct. 20 – at Logan County
Oct. 27 – at Franklin-Simpson
• at Barren County