The Warren East baseball team kept alive its chances at the No. 2 seed in the District 14 Tournament with a 7-5, eight-inning win at South Warren on Monday.
Warren East (15-9 overall, 4-3 District 14) let a three-run lead slip away late, but rallied to tie it in the seventh and win it in the eighth giving the Raiders a big win in the opener of a two-game series with the Spartans.
Warren East can now clinch the two seed with a win over South Warren on Tuesday at Warren East.
“We showed a lot about ourselves tonight,” Warren East coach Wes Sanford said. “We could have easily shut it down after the five-run inning they had. They just had faith in each other. No one tried to be the hero. We didn’t see a swing where anybody was trying to do it all by themselves. It was just a bunch of team guys stepping up. I was proud to see that.”
Monday’s game was dominated by pitching early, before the late offensive flurry that saw the momentum shift back and forth.
Warren East starter Brady Dragoo and South Warren starter Logan Smith kept the bats in check for the first five innings, with the game scoreless heading into the sixth.
The Raiders broke through in the top of the sixth -- loading the bases with one out to set up a sacrifice fly from Braylen Lee and a two-run single from Drake Young that made the score 3-0.
South Warren (15-8, 4-3) answered in the bottom of the inning. The Spartans got on the board with a sacrifice fly from Trevor McNaughton, then chased Dragoo after a two-out walk to Tucker Bishop put two runners on.
A hit batter and a walk cut the deficit to 3-2, then Drew Wolfram cleared the bases with a two-run single -- and the third run scoring on an error -- that pushed South Warren in front 5-3.
Warren East answered in the seventh. Gage Elkins singled and Tray Price walked to start the inning. After a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, Maddox Tarrence’s RBI groundout and Tucker Stringfield’s sac fly made the score 5-all.
“We did that on Friday (against Scott),” Sanford said. “I don’t think the team was as quality as South Warren, but we were able to come back in the last inning in that game as well. The kids had some confidence from doing something like that recently. We told them before we went into the seventh that we had been here before and just put your faith in each other and they did.”
Young walked to lead off the eighth and Price delivered a two-out RBI single to give the Raiders the lead, with an error on a fly ball by Tarrence adding an insurance run.
Young, who came in to pitch with two outs in the sixth, was able to close it out in the eighth to secure the victory.
“We knew coming into this game it was going to be a big game for seeding,” Young said. “We came in with a lot of energy -- on and off the field -- and really came together at the end of the game and put together some good at-bats.”
Warren East finished with seven hits, including two each from Price and Chase Carver.
Young earned the win, tossing 2⅓ scoreless innings.
South Warren finished with six hits -- five singles and a double from Kobe Martin.
“A lot of mistakes the whole game,” South Warren coach Chris Gage said. “We missed signs, (had) at least two or three baserunning mistakes, defensive stacks, lack of communication on defense. Every one of those things cost us a run.
“On the other hand, Dragoo pitched a great game and Logan pitched a great game. I think it was an entertaining game, a competitive game. There were a lot of good things in it, but also a lot of bad things in it too.”
Despite the loss, South Warren clinched at least the three seed with Greenwood’s loss at Bowling Green. The Spartans can still clinch the two seed with a win at Warren East on Tuesday.
“We knew we were kind of in the 2-3 game, almost,” Gage said. “It will be interesting to see what happens tomorrow.”
Warren East can clinch the two seed with a win, but is guaranteed the three seed if Greenwood loses to Bowling Green on Tuesday.
“There is no guarantee that Bowling Green beats Greenwood,” Sanford said. “Greenwood is a good team. I told my kids tonight that South Warren has a lot of pride. They are not going to come out and just let us have the second one. We have to earn it.”
WEHS 000 003 22 -- 7 7 2
SWHS 000 005 00 -- 5 6 4
WP: Young LP: Isable