FRANKLIN -- The Warren East softball team opened its season with a 10-1 win at Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Everyone reached base at least once and pitcher Emma Markham battled through some early struggles to earn the complete-game win for the Lady Raiders.
“It was amazing,” Warren East shortstop Haylie Brasel said. “We did well overall. Everything was good.”
Brasel helped get Warren East’s offense started with a two-out triple over the head of right fielder Zori Stout -- scoring on an RBI single from Rileigh Jones.
Franklin-Simpson (2-1) threatened in the first two innings off Markham. Haley Fowler singled and was stranded at third in the first inning. The Lady Cats worked a pair of two-out walks in the second, but Markham was able to get a strikeout to keep the score 1-0.
“Her curveball wasn’t breaking like it normally does,” Warren East coach Phillip McKinney said. “In that third, fourth inning she was solid.
“I thought overall Franklin-Simpson really swung the bat well and really made Emma work.”
Warren East’s offense got rolling the next two innings. The Lady Raiders scored three in the second -- including RBI singles from Brasel and Jones. One inning later, Warren East doubled its lead to 8-0 with a four-run rally that included a two-run single by Madison Hymer.
Jaeleigh Childers added an RBI double and Lydia Jones had a sacrifice fly during a two-run fifth that made the score 10-0.
“The one inning we had two drag bunts -- one was a squeeze drag bunt -- and they both got on,” McKinney said. “It seemed like three or four singles in a row. In the middle innings, it was nice to put up some runs.
“I was very pleased with 1 through 9. Overall I was happy with our team tonight.”
Markham settled in to finish it off. The senior right-hander allowed an unearned run on an RBI double from Maggie Mcbrayer in the fifth, but wouldn’t allow another base runner -- retiring the final nine batters she faced. She finished with 11 strikeouts.
Markham credited a suggestion by McKinney after the first two innings with her strong finish to her start.
“I didn’t come out like I wanted to, for sure,” Markham said. “He was like, ‘Just go to the bullpen and work it out. You’ve got it.’ I went in there with my catcher, worked all my pitches and got it together a little bit.”
Hymer, Brasel and Lydia Jones scored two runs each for Warren East.
WEHS 103 420 0 -- 10 11 1
FSHS 000 010 0 -- 1 2 3
WP: Markham LP: Arthur.
