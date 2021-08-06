There was nothing but winners, with smiles all around at the Warren East softball field on Thursday night.
Warren East played host to the Bowling Green Special Olympics Softball team, with players from the middle school and high school rosters playing the Special Olympics team in a pair of exhibition games – helping Special Olympics prepare for the state qualifying tournament this weekend in Paducah.
There were plenty of hits, some nice defensive plays – and dancing.
“We were fortunate to be a part of this,” Warren East coach Philip McKinney said. “We just happened to have a field and a team for them to play. We were so pumped and so excited to have the Bowling Green Special Olympics softball team here.”
McKinney has been a volunteer with the Kentucky State Special Olympics Softball Tournament, so this was something he has wanted to do for a while.
“The timing hadn’t been right, but the timing was right now,” McKinney said. “I reached out to them and we all set it up.”
Parks and Recreation Special Population Instructor Cameron Levis said the Special Olympics mission is to bring people together and provide year-round sports competitions for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
“Whenever we are able to provide a unified atmosphere and an inclusive atmosphere for people with and without disabilities to use sport to find common ground with each other and create more acceptance for the athletes that we work with in our community, I think all the better," Levis said. "Warren East was a wonderful, not just host, but friend tonight to make that possible.”
The games featured lots of fun and friendly competition, with the Special Olympics team winning both games. Warren East not only served as the opponents, but the coaching staff and players also took time to assist the team – to help them improve and prepare for the tournament this weekend and beyond.
“There were times I would step back and just watch,” McKinney said. “I was taking it in as much as I could. I was watching my coaches. I was watching my players and I was very proud of what we were able to accomplish tonight.”
While it was a fun evening, it wasn’t without the Special Olympics team showing a competitive side that led to a pair of huge innings.
“We have athletes that were in our program long before I was there,” Levis said. “They have been competing since the 1980s when our program started as the Bowling Green Adult Athletic Club. Many of them have had the opportunity to travel to U.S.A. games in various states and locations, but also the World Games.
"We had a girls’ basketball team that went to China several years ago. There is definitely that competitive side. Our athletes deserve to have that opportunity to pursue that competitive edge that all of us have inside of us. But again we want to make sure we find that balance and make sure they are able to leave with a smile on their face, gave it all they had and had the best time of their life.”
But once the games ended, there was time for fun as well. There was a dance off between the two teams between the games, and many of the players hung around long after the final out to take pictures together and share them with each other.
“At the end of the day, we just want to see people unified coming together,” Levis said. “We are hoping we can grow those opportunities for our community.”
The Special Olympics team is in action this weekend at the state qualifying tournament in Paducah, looking to make it back to next month’s state tournament at Buchanon Park.
“We want them to go out and do their best this weekend in Paducah, but at the same time their smiles, the genuine joy and love of the sport is what we are looking to accomplish whenever we get people together,” Levis said.
McKinney said his players and coaches will serve as volunteers next month and added he hopes Thursday’s event not only leads to future events in softball but other sports as well.
“All you need is that spark,” McKinney said. “You get that spark and suddenly you have a big ole flame. Hopefully, this will continue on to other sports and this will become an annual thing out here at Warren East.”