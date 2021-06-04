It will be unfamiliar foes when the Warren East and South Warren softball teams open play in the Region 4 Tournament on Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex.
Warren East (23-13-1) will open with Cumberland County (18-11) at 1 p.m., while South Warren (33-1) will face Clinton County (17-13) in the nightcap at 7 p.m.
The Spartans and the Lady Bulldogs will meet for the first time since the 2014 Region 4 Tournament. South Warren won that meeting 5-1.
“We do (have a quick turnaround), but we are going to prepare like we do every game,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “It was a good thing we got in the game last night. That was huge, rather than trying to play today and region start on Saturday. That gives us a day to prepare and be ready to go.”
Warren East and Cumberland County will be meeting for the first time since the Lady Raiders won 15-0 in three innings in the 2017 Region 4 Tournament.
“We are all healthy and got through the district tournament,” Warren East coach Philip McKinney said. “Now it is time for region. It’s been a few years since we played Cumberland County. They had a really nice district run, but we are really excited to get back to Western. I’ve got some faces that have been there for a few years, but I’ve also got some young faces that are excited to play at Western.”
In the other first-round games, Barren County (25-7) will face Russellville (21-16) at 3 p.m. Barren County beat Russellville 2-1 at home on April 30 and won 13-3 at Russellville on May 27.
Allen County-Scottsville (21-12-2) will face Logan County (18-14) at 5 p.m. ACS beat Logan County 1-0 at home on April 12 and 6-2 at Logan County on April 26.
The semifinals is scheduled for Sunday. The Warren East-Cumberland County winner will face the Barren County-Russellville winner at 2 p.m., with the Allen County-Scottsville-Logan County winner facing the South Warren-Clinton County at 4 p.m.
The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday.