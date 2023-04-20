Warren East swept Tuesday's Greenwood All Comers track and field meet held at Warren Central.
The Raiders won the boys' competition with 134 points, followed by Glasgow (99), Warren Central (88.5), Greenwood (83), Edmonson County (63), Butler County (64.5), Todd County Central (38), Russellville (32), South Warren (31) and Franklin-Simpson (13).
In the girls' meet, Warren East finished with 133 points. Glasgow (99) was next, followed by Greenwood (83), South Warren (71), Butler County (56), Franklin-Simpson (52), Warren Central (48), Todd County Central (35), Edmonson County (34) and Russellville (16).
Jacob Dockery was a two-time individual winner for the Raiders in the boys' meet, taking first in the 400-meter dash (53.59 seconds) and 1,600 (4:46.91). Romello Meade added a win in the 110 hurdles (16.26), Dratavyn Barber took first in the shot put (48 feet, 06.50 inches) and Josh Collins won the discus (112-3).
The Raiders' quartet of Le Quentin Flippin, Isaiah Ghee, Connor Doyle and Meade finished first in the 400 relay (45.10).
Boys' runner-up Glasgow tallied wins in two relays. Daylan Thomas, Braden Kirkpatrick, Rico Crowder and Jaleek Mitchell combined to take first in the 800 relay (1:35.39). Armani Pinor-Lugo, Quentin Grieshop, Christopher Sandoval and Maddox Blair teamed up to take first in the 1,600 relay (3:59.86).
Warren Central's boys had a pair of two-time winners. Deanglo Patterson took first in both the 100 (11.25) and 200 (23.08), while Malik Jefferson won both the long jump (19-4.50) and triple jump (42-6.75). Damarion Walkup added a win in the high jump (6-2) for the Dragons.
Greenwood's Timmy Sohn picked up a win in the pole vault (9-6).
Edmonson County's Braden Wall, Ashton Johnson, Noah Justis and Brandon Lindsey combined to win the boys' 3,200 relay (9:27.98).
Butler County got individual victories from Case Hooten in the 800 (2:12.20) and Gage Beasley in the 300 hurdles (41.33).
In the girls' meet, Warren East's Amiyah Carter took first in the triple jump (32-00.50). The Lady Raiders' quartet of Cheyenne Stark, Nahomy Miralda, Carter and Makenna Rine won the 400 relay (52.70), while Stark, Sayury Miralda, Nahomy Miralda and Annesha Hamilton took first in the 800 relay (1:53.15).
Glasgow's Caroline Murphy was the meet's only three-time individual winner, taking first in the 100 hurdles (16.06), 300 hurdles (52.70) and the high jump (5-04).
Greenwood's girls tallied individual wins by Anna Drexel in the 100 (12.57), Claire Ellington in the 800 (2:25.37), Kylee Sutton in the 1,600 (5:17.43), Hannah Wiles in the pole vault (6-06) and Sidney Murrell in the shot put (28-08.75).
South Warren's Kennedy Coradini won the discus (95-09), while the Spartans' quartet of Jasmine Abacan, Gracie Brown, Catherine Calvert and Isla Wilson took first in the 3,200 relay (11:15.73).
Franklin-Simpson tallied wins by Lyniah Brown in the 200 (28.00) and Ivana Huffines in the 3,200 (14:38.89).
Warren Central got an individual win from Yapembe Yagabo in the long jump (15-03.00).
Edmonson County's Mckayla Moore took first in the 400 (1:04.58).