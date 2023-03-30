Warren East swept the field in Tuesday's Greenwood All-Comers track and field meet, winning the boys' competition with 153 points and taking the girls' with 142.
The meet was held at Warren Central due to athletic facility renovations at Greenwood.
In the boys' meet, Portland (Tenn.) took second with 97 points, followed by Glasgow (83), Greenwood (72), Logan County (71), South Warren (63), Warren Central (57), Hart County (27), Russellville (21) and Franklin-Simpson (15).
Greenwood took second in the girls' competition with 95 points, followed by South Warren (89), Glasgow (86), Franklin-Simpson (64), Warren Central (55), Russellville (31), Hart County (29), Logan County (22) and Portland (18).
Warren East had a pair of double-event winners in the boys' meet. Trevor Hudnall took first in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 4.92 seconds) and also won the 1,600 (4:39.59). Isiah Summers posted wins in the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) and triple jump (40-02.00).
Other individual winners for the Raiders were Brayden Lightfoot in the 400 (58.32) and Dratavyn Barber in the shot put (44-06.00).
East also picked up a pair of relay wins. Lightfoot, Romello Meade, Connor Doyle and Isaiah Ghee combined to win the 400 relay (45.90), while Jacob Dockery, Sean Root, Sincere Smith and Cameron Muddiman teamed up to take first in the 3,200 relay (9:54.01).
Rico Crowder earned a win in the 100 (11.85) for Glasgow. The Scotties' quartet of Christopher Sandoval, Darwin Hernandez, Quentin Grieshop and Maddox Blair won the 1,600 relay (4:02.46).
For host Greenwood, Elmo Stewart won the 200 (24.43) and Timmy Sohn took first in the pole vault (9-00). The Gators' Caleb Williams, Stewart, Lofton Howard and TelTel Long combined to win the 800 relay (1:38.69).
Logan County got a win from Sam Larson in the 3,200 (10:43.50).
In the girls' competition, Amiyah Carter tallied the lone first-place finish for the Lady Raiders. Carter won the long jump with a distance of 15-07.50.
Greenwood's Myra Jones was a two-time winner, taking first in both the 100 (13.16) and 200 (26.82). Also winning for the Lady Gators were Kylee Sutton in the 1,600 (5:16.67), Abby Walker in the 300 hurdles (57.15), Hannah Wiles in the pole vault (6-06) and Sidney Murrell in the shot put (26-06.00).
South Warren picked up individual wins from Auslyn Cox in the 400 (1:08.14), Megan Kitchens in the 800 (2:23.42) and Hayley Best in the 3,200 (11:56.50). The Spartans' quartet of Ava Luis, Taylor Brown, Annslee Graves and Gracie Brown won the 3,200 relay (11:42.62).
Glasgow's Caroline Murphy won two events, taking first in the 100 hurdles (17.32) and high jump (5-04). Murphy joined Cynthia Austin, Taylor Wilson and Keauna Brown on the Lady Scotties' first-place 400 relay (54.65).
Franklin-Simpson captured a pair of relay victories. Vanessa Ray, Olivia Brown, Kaelyn Halmon and Lyniah Brown combined to win the 800 relay (1:57.34), while Cheyenna Neal, Cadence Henson, Sa'niya Downey and Evelyn Dobbs teamed up to win the 1,600 relay (5:16.26).
Warren Central got wins from Marie Manirakiza in the triple jump (30-06.25) and Jenetta Shobe in the discus (91-01).