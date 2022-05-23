Warren East starting pitcher Chase Carver wasn't at his best Monday in a Region 4 Baseball Tournament quarterfinal matchup against visiting Franklin-Simpson.
Carver's control wasn't the sharpest, leading to nine walks and a pair of hit batsmen that allowed the Wildcats plenty of traffic on the base paths. But when it really mattered, Raiders' junior right-hander came up with enough quality pitches to keep Franklin off the scoreboard until his own team erupted for a six-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning of Warren East's 8-2 victory.
"He didn't have his best stuff, but he was good enough to stay in the game and keep fighting," Warren East coach Wes Sanford said. "There at the end, he already had a thumb starting to bleed a little bit and we just decided to get him out and get a fresh arm in there."
Carver nearly got the complete game, entering the top of the seventh still pitching a shutout. Needing just one more out, Carver gave up a bases-loaded walk to Connor Vincent that prompted East to bring in reliever Caiden Murrell. The Wildcats got another run on a bases-loaded walk before Murrell got a groundout to shortstop that triggered a game-ending runner's interference call.
Carver allowed just three hits and struck out four to earn the win.
"It felt good getting the win," Carver said. "I was trying really hard to almost be perfect -- nobody's perfect, and so I struggled at first. Then I found the zone for a little bit, made them hit it and let our defense make plays. That's what kept me in the game."
Carver matched zeros on the scoreboard with Franklin-Simpson starter Dalton Fiveash through the first three innings, though both teams had plenty of base runners. Fiveash, who missed the District 13 tournament after straining his shoulder and was questionable for Monday's regional opener, finally ran into serious trouble in the bottom of the fourth.
Warren East's Drake Young led off the inning with a single, then stole second base. One out later, the Raiders' No. 8 hitter Ayden Barrick broke up the scoreless game with an RBI single. Three straight errors, the last coming on Carver's successful safety squeeze bunt that plated another run, ended Fiveash's night with the bases still loaded and one out.
Braylen Lee's RBI single stretched the lead to 3-0, then Maddox Tarrence drove in another run on a fielder's choice before the Raiders capped the rally by scoring on back-to-back wild pitches.
Warren East (23-13) tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Tray Price drew a leadoff walk, then advanced three times on wild pitches to score. Colton Edwards later delivered an RBI double to complete East's scoring.
"There were too many chances where we could've taken a run or two early -- who knows how they react to it?" Wildcats coach Matt Wilhite said. "It would've given us a chance, and in these type of games you can't make those mistakes."
Barrick finished the day 3-for-3 at the plate and Lee added a 3-for-4 performance. The Raiders outhit Franklin-Simpson 11-3.
"The plan was to just go in and hit that first-pitch fastball," Barrick said. "Most of the time (Fiveash) would throw it unless you're a good hitter, and whenever he throws off-speed just stay back and drive it the other way. That's usually our goal and I think we succeeded pretty good tonight. I'm proud of my team."
With the win, the Raiders advance to Tuesday's Region 4 semifinals against Clinton County -- a 2-1 winner of Glasgow on Monday -- at Western Kentucky's Nick Denes Field.
FSHS 000 000 2 -- 2 3 3
WEHS 000 602 x -- 8 11 0
WP: Carver. LP: Fiveash.