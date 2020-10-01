The Warren East football team came roaring out of the gates to roll past district rival Warren Central 47-6 on Thursday at Warren East High School.
Warren East (2-2 overall, 1-1 Class 4A, District 2) built a three touchdown lead six minutes in and cruised from there to send the Dragons to a 49th straight defeat dating back to 2015.
“I thought the fast start really helped us,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “It got us going a little bit and we played well from there.”
The Raiders jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first 83 seconds.
Isaiah Ghee’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Desean Gilbert started the scoring 43 seconds in and Warren East recovered a fumble on the ensuing kick to set up a KJ Alexander touchdown run with 10:37 left in the first quarter.
Warren Central (0-4, 0-2) got on the board with a 54 yard touchdown run by DeAngelo Patterson with 8:43 left in the first, but Warren East quickly answered with a Tray Price 36-yard touchdown pass from Ghee 41 seconds later. The Raiders added one more score in the first quarter, Alexander’s second touchdown run of the night, to build a commanding 27-6 advantage.
“It felt good,” Alexander said of the fast start. “We had the momentum, so we kept pushing.”
Alexander added a third touchdown run with 5:19 left in the half to push the lead to 34-6. Warren East’s lead would grow to 40-6 when Gilbert made an acrobatic catch in the back of the end zone for his second touchdown reception of the night.
Warren East had the only score in the second half, Alexander’s fourth touchdown run that made the score 47-6 midway through the third quarter and started the KHSAA-mandated running clock.
Alexander, who had 171 yards in last week’s win against Edmonson County, finished with 101 yards rushing Thursday.
“I thought tonight he looked like the KJ we hoped to have all year,” Griffith said. “He’s a really good running back, an outstanding player. We’ve got to continue to feed him.”
Ghee had 188 yards passing, while Gilbert had six catches for 71 yards. The Raiders outgained Warren Central 463-149.
Jace Carver threw for 54 yards, while Patterson ran for 55 yards.
“Their quarterback is really athletic and you have to keep him in front of you,” Griffith said. “We did a pretty good job of that tonight.
“We had to get tougher against the run … and those guys have really come along on the back end.”
Warren East has won two straight after starting 0-2. The Raiders are scheduled to return to action Oct. 15 at Allen County-Scottsville.
“It feels pretty good,” Warren East sophomore linebacker Simon Ghee said. “We will keep fighting with the same intensity that we have been doing.”
Warren Central will host Hart County on Thursday.
WCHS 6 0 0 0 - 6
WEHS 27 13 7 0 - 47
First quarter
WE - Desean Gilbert 6 pass from Isaiah Ghee (Kobe Kawai kick), 11:17
WE - KJ Alexander 1 run (Kawai kick), 10:37
WC - DeAngelo Patterson 54 run (run failed), 8:43
WE - Tray Price 36 pass from Ghee (Kawai kick), 8:02
WE - Alexander 4 run (kick failed), 6:43
Second quarter
WE - Alexander 4 run (Kawai kick), 5:19
WE - Gilbert 30 pass from Ghee (pass failed), 2:00
Third quarter
WE - Alexander 5 run (Kawai kick), 5:58
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.