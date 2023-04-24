The Warren East baseball team captured the Kentucky 2A state championship with a pair of wins on Sunday in Owensboro.
Warren East slipped past Harrison County 4-2 in the semifinals before beating Whitley County 2-1 in the championship game.
In the semifinal game, Warren East (16-5) trailed 2-0 after four innings before rallying for four runs in the fifth inning. Braylen Lee had two hits and two RBIs in the win. Caden Murrell and Maddox Tarrence both had two hits and a run scored, while Chase Carver and Drake Young both drove in a run.
Carver earned the win, allowing two runs and five hits with six walks and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Murrell earned the save, allowing a walk and nothing else in 1 1/3 innings of work.
In Sunday’s championship game against Whitley County, the Raiders scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth to break a 1-1 tie.
Young and Kavien Hinton finished with two hits each for the Raiders. Murrell had an RBI, while Hinton and Tarrence both scored a run.
Tanner Goad threw a complete game to earn the win. Goad allowed one run and five hits with four strikeouts and a walk, needing 82 pitches to go seven innings.
Young was named the tournament MVP. Goad, Lee, Tarrence and Murrell were named to the all-tournament team.
Warren East is scheduled to return to action at Glasgow at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, the first of back-to-back games against its District 15 rival.