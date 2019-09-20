The Warren East football team opened district play with a 31-14 win over Russell County on Friday at Warren East High School.
Warren East (2-3 overall, 1-0 Class 4A, District 2) overcame a slow start by scoring 24 unanswered points over the final three quarters to stop the Lakers and snap a three-game losing streak.
“I was happy with the way we performed after the first quarter,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “I think we settled in and played a little better. I was really proud of our offensive line – especially on the opening drive on the third quarter – and after that I thought our defense took over.”
The Lakers controlled the first quarter before Warren East was able to right the ship and pull away for the win.
Russell County (3-2, 0-1) took the opening kick and marched down the field, scoring on a 2-yard run by Dylan Bland, but Warren East answered with EJ Smith scoring on a 17-yard slant pass over the middle from Nolan Ford to give the Raiders a 7-6 lead midway through the first half.
The Lakers regained the advantage two minutes later, with Bland running it in from 18 yards and then running in the two-point conversion that made the score 14-7.
After using his arm in the first quarter, it was Ford’s legs that gave the Raiders the lead by halftime. Ford punched it in from a yard out early in the second quarter, then scored on a 60-yard scamper with 2:20 left in the half – allowing WEHS to take a 21-14 lead into the locker room.
“We had a great play set on the outside run,” Ford said. “We could get to the edge and burn them. We booted out and they started flowing, so I cut it back up and got the touchdown.”
Warren East opened the second half with an 11-play, 59-yard drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock.
The drive included nine runs and was capped by a 32-yard field goal from Kobe Kawaii that made the score 24-14.
“That was big,” Griffith said. “We’ve not been able to do that (this season). It was good for us to get our offensive line coming off the ball. I thought that KJ Alexander ran really well tonight. Of course, Nolan ran the ball really well tonight. That’s what we have to continue to get better on.”
The Raiders added one more touchdown early in the fourth quarter when Ford ran it in from three yards out. The junior quarterback ran for 213 rushing yards – pacing an offense that racked up 386 yards.
“It’s great coming out of those losses and getting a win tonight,” Ford said. “The offense was moving the ball really well tonight. That is the best we moved it all year, probably.”
Russell County finished with 222 yards of offense, 92 coming on the first two drives. The Lakers ran for 118 yards, but quarterback Gavin Gilbert was 5-for-11 passing with three interceptions – two by Desean Gilbert.
“We had a couple of stops on offense, so we knew we had to make up (for it) on defense and do our job,” Gilbert said. “We knew if we could stop the run that they were going to start throwing it deep and keep throwing it.”
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. Sept. 27. Russell County will continue district play, hosting Warren Central. Warren East will play at Edmonson County.
RCHS 14 0 0 0 – 14
WEHS 7 14 3 7 – 31
First quarter
RC – Dylan Bland 2 run (kick failed), 9:36
WE – EJ Smith 17 pass from Nolan Ford (Kobe Kawaii kick), 6:00
RC – Bland 18 run (Bland run), 3:57
Second quarter
WE – Ford 1 run (Kawaii kick), 11:39
WE – Ford 60 run (Kawaii kick), 2:20
Third quarter
WE – Kawaii 32 field goal, 6:05
Fourth quarter
WE – Ford 3 run (Kawaii kick), 11:10{&end}
