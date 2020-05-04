-- With the spring high school sports season canceled by the KHSAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Daily News is taking a look at some of the storylines that might have been in 2020.
Macy Wilkerson doesn't really believe there's a curse on Glasgow High School's new softball field, but the idea has crossed her mind the last two years.
The Lady Scotties have yet to play a varsity game at the program's sparkling new $1.2 million facility, Kiser Rigdon Field at Bush Stadium, and time has run out for Wilkerson to wait on that long-awaited debut.
Originally slated to open in 2019, construction was brought to a near standstill for the on-campus facility due to an unusually wet winter followed by a soaking spring. That pushed back the opening a year, and then after a few weeks of spring practice the coronavirus pandemic hit in early March, ultimately ending spring sports statewide before they could even begin when the KHSAA canceled the season last month.
For Wilkerson and fellow Glasgow seniors Autumn Copass and Ella Darst, the COVID-19 pandemic spelled the end of their high school careers without ever playing a game on the field they had been waiting on their entire careers.
"It's very disappointing," Wilkerson said. "Obviously last year we expected that to be our first year on the new field and then that was a big bummer not to be able to do that because of weather delays and such making the field process a little slower. And then this year with the virus, having that canceled, it's just really sad. But everything happens for a reason. I would much rather have my health and my family's health than take that risk."
Glasgow was scheduled to open its season March 16 at Warren Central before returning home the next day for its first game at the school's new field against Cumberland County. It would have also marked the debut of new head coach Kaleb Crowe.
"We actually had a pretty big ceremony planned," Crowe said of the home opener. "We were going to invite all the coaches in the program history and key players from our past to come out, be honored and throw out the first pitch all together. Unfortunately, we don't get to do that this year. So I guess we'll either postpone that to next year or do something different."
The field, named after Glasgow alums Dr. Amelia Kiser Rigdon and Kay Bush, was a big step forward for the program. Since the mid-1980s when the Lady Scotties played slow-pitch softball before switching to fast-pitch, the team has played off-campus at the city's American Legion Park.
"We were always so grateful to the city to allow us to play up there, but when we did finally get the field it was a big deal for these girls to get to finally play on that field," Glasgow athletic director Craig Cassady said. "But it never happened."
Glasgow made sure to include the first senior class to miss out on playing on the field -- 2019 graduates Amanda Lee and Taylor Murphy -- in a groundbreaking dedication ceremony in July. Murphy and Lee, the Lady Scotties' starting battery their final season, teamed up one last time to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Now a "once in a lifetime pandemic" has Crowe trying to come up with ways to honor this year's senior class. The new field played a major part in one night of recognition for the senior class as Glasgow light up the stadium for 20 minutes and 20 seconds on April 8 as part of a region-wide movement recognizing the Class of 2020.
"I feel really bad for the girls because I was really excited specifically for them for this exact reason," Crowe said. "They've played their whole careers at American Legion, which is a good ballpark but it wasn't really their own. It was a good ballpark that is owned by the city, and this was an opportunity to have something of their own."
Those seniors promised to be a big part of this season's team. Wilkerson, a catcher and right fielder, was coming off a junior season where she batted .367 (second-best on the team), while Copass (.347 batting average) and Darst (.274) were both returning regulars.
"It was definitely going to be a growing year," Wilkerson said. "Last year we came off a really not great season, to be honest. We had talent but it never really went together well. And I think with that younger mix that we were going to have this year, that was going to be so beneficial. These girls, they look younger than they even are as seventh and eighth graders, but they have so much talent."
Wilkerson won't get the chance to help with that turnaround, and said her playing career is over other than perhaps some co-ed softball as she focuses on the future.
"I was like, what are the odds? Two years of waiting and we're still not there," Wilkerson said. "Our middle school girls even got to play on it for their season and I was like, 'How is that fair?'"
Up until two months ago, the Lady Scotties had every expectation of finally breaking in their new home turf.
"They had been working out on it," Cassady said. "Back in the winter they did some conditioning, then Feb. 15 when their season started there were some days they could go down on the field when it was nicer and there were some days that they couldn't. But they got to practice on the field, but not actually play their first game."
Crowe was looking forward to teaching his players the finer points of field maintenance after years of relying on Glasgow's Parks and Recreation Department to take care of that. Instead, the field sits empty as it awaits the Lady Scotties.
"It's in pretty good playing condition right now, considering we don't have anybody stepping onto it or cutting into it right now," Crowe said. "We've got some minor tweaks we've got to make with some drainage issues that we're going to oversee and get this outfield really popping, but it looks really good. It's going to play good. It's a shame that we won't get the opportunity to play on it for another year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.